The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Monday, February 14th Olympic Highlights:

Su Yiming wins China’s first snowboard gold medal in Men’s Big Air:

The 17-year-old landed a pair of 1800s on his first two runs scoring a combined winning total of 182.50 was nearly 11 points higher than the next-closest competitor.

"UNBELIEVEABLE!" Su Yiming's second run earned himself a 93.00 en route to his men's snowboard big air GOLD! 🥇#WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS pic.twitter.com/t6ZUt9DXZi — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Gold Su Yiming (China) Silver Mons Roisland (Norway) Bronze Max Parrot (Canada)

The U.S. claimed the bronze medal in the men’s speed skating team pursuit:

The U.S. team consisted of Ethan Cepuran (Glen Ellyn, IL), Casey Dawson (Park City, UT), Emery Lehman (Oak Park, IL), and Joey Mantia (man-TEE-uh) (Ocala, FL). The bronze marked the first Olympic medal for all four skaters.

Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit Gold Norway Silver ROC Bronze USA

Germany sweeps two-man bobsled podium with Friedrich, Lochner, Hafer:

Germany is the first nation to sweep the podium in any Olympic bobsled event and the first nation to sweep the podium in any event in Beijing. With the exception of the women’s monobob (won by American Kaillie Humphries), the Germans have claimed gold in every sliding event contested so far at the Beijing Winter Games.

Bobsled – Two-Man Gold Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis (Germany) Silver Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer (Germany) Bronze Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer (Germany

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Winter Olympics news, live streaming, and TV schedule options

Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

See below for more detail on how you can keep up with how to watch the 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.