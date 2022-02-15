The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Follow our latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics
Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.
What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Monday, February 14th Olympic Highlights:
- China’s Su Yiming win the nation’s first snowboarding gold medal in Men’s Big Air
- Norway wins gold medal in men’s team pursuit, United States earns bronze
- Germany earns their first podium sweep in Beijing in the Two-Man Bobsled event
Su Yiming wins China’s first snowboard gold medal in Men’s Big Air:
The 17-year-old landed a pair of 1800s on his first two runs scoring a combined winning total of 182.50 was nearly 11 points higher than the next-closest competitor.
"UNBELIEVEABLE!"
Su Yiming's second run earned himself a 93.00 en route to his men's snowboard big air GOLD! 🥇#WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS pic.twitter.com/t6ZUt9DXZi
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022
|Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air
|Gold
|Su Yiming (China)
|Silver
|Mons Roisland (Norway)
|Bronze
|Max Parrot (Canada)
The U.S. claimed the bronze medal in the men’s speed skating team pursuit:
The U.S. team consisted of Ethan Cepuran (Glen Ellyn, IL), Casey Dawson (Park City, UT), Emery Lehman (Oak Park, IL), and Joey Mantia (man-TEE-uh) (Ocala, FL). The bronze marked the first Olympic medal for all four skaters.
BRONZE for @TeamUSA! 🥉
They beat the Netherlands in the men's team pursuit! #WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS
📺 : @USA_Network and @peacockTV
💻 : https://t.co/DaRR18atEa pic.twitter.com/1ARtIT7A4P
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022
|Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit
|Gold
|Norway
|Silver
|ROC
|Bronze
|USA
RELATED: Follow the live Medals Count at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com
Germany sweeps two-man bobsled podium with Friedrich, Lochner, Hafer:
Germany is the first nation to sweep the podium in any Olympic bobsled event and the first nation to sweep the podium in any event in Beijing. With the exception of the women’s monobob (won by American Kaillie Humphries), the Germans have claimed gold in every sliding event contested so far at the Beijing Winter Games.
|Bobsled – Two-Man
|Gold
|Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis (Germany)
|Silver
|Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer (Germany)
|Bronze
|Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer (Germany
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics for real-time medal count, and more up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming, and TV schedule options
- Watch the Winter Olympics live on Peacock
- Latest Winter Olympics news, results, and more
- Up-to-date Winter Olympics live stream, TV schedule
Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
- NBC Sports 2022 Winter Olympic highlights & best moments
- NBC Olympics viewing schedule: Day-by-day guide to the 2022 Winter Games
- Watch 2022 Winter Olympic Highlight Videos
- Watch 2022 Winter Olympic Replays
- Team USA Winter Olympics Roster
- How to watch the Olympics on Peacock and NBC
- Team USA medal winners
See below for more detail on how you can keep up with how to watch the 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:
- Alpine Skiing
- Biathlon
- Bobsled
- Cross-Country Skiing
- Curling
- Figure Skating
- Freestyle Skiing
- Hockey
- Luge
- Nordic Combined
- Short Track
- Skeleton
- Ski Jumping
- Snowboarding
- Speed Skating
Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.