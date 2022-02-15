2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially here and the competition has been extraordinary! See below for just a glimpse into some of the best moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics so far. The Beijing Winter Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET), the figure skating action continues featuring the women’s short program. The three U.S. women in the field Alysa Liu (Richmond, CA), Karen Chen (Fremont, CA), and reigning U.S. champion Mariah Bell (Westminster, CO)–are all expected to finish outside of the top six. ROC figure skater Kamila Valiyeva will be allowed to compete after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) gave the announcement on Monday. Later, at 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock, the U.S. men’s hockey team will battle it out with Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

Spoiler alert: Keep reading if you want up-to-date news and updates before they might air on TV. And don’t forget you can watch live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock!

Best Moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics

The U.S. took the bronze in the men’s speed skating team pursuit!

The women’s hockey team is going for gold once again after 4-1 win over Finland in the quarterfinals. The defending Olympic champions will take on Canada this Wednesday night!

USA’s Megan Nick lands a surprise aerials bronze!

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor win gold and silver medals as monobob makes its Olympic debut!

HISTORIC MEDALS IN MONOBOB. 🇺🇸 @BobsledKaillie and @eamslider24 finish 1-2 to bring home the very first Olympic medals in women's monobob. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/3QksXUubpr — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

In the final skate of their Olympic careers, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue take the bronze in ice dance!

What a finale. 👏@MadiHubbell and @ZachTDonohue close out their ice dance career with the Olympic bronze medal after a stunning free dance performance. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/V6wr4DREFC — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

Erin Jackson makes history with a gold medal win in the Women’s 500m. Jackson is the first American woman to win this event since 1994!

ERIN JACKSON WINS IT! Relive her brilliant speed skating performance to win GOLD for @TeamUSA. 🥇 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/S1hY76c9ii — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

The U.S. men’s hockey team is headed to the quarterfinals after a 3-2 win over Germany!

TEAM USA WINS! 🇺🇸@usahockey goes a PERFECT 3-0 in the Preliminary Round and will be the top seed in the quarterfinals. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/YmBLbAkzac — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt wins the gold medal in the men’s giant slalom!

Marco Odermatt conquers the tough skiing conditions to win GOLD in the men's giant slalom! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/b67ngZIr0S — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue scored a personal best 87.13 points in the ice dance competition!

Women’s Monobob made its Olympic debut featuring four-time Olympian Kaillie Humphries competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen!

Gao Tingyu set an Olympic record of 34.24 while winning China’s first long-track gold medal!

OLYMPIC RECORD! Listen to the crowd as Gao Tingyu takes the lead in the men's 500m final!#WinterOlympics

📺 : @USA_Network and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/qJGqvEMHq7 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

The legs feed the wolf! The U.S. men’s hockey teams takes the 4-2 win over Canada for their first win against Canada in Olympic play since the 2010 preliminary round in Vancouver.

Baumgartner and Jacobellis get it done for gold in the Olympic debut of Mixed Team Snowboard Cross! It’s the second gold medal in Beijing for Lindsey Jacobellis, who is making her fifth Olympic appearance. Baumgartner takes his first ever Olympic medal in his 4th Games. He becomes the oldest snowboarder ever to win a medal at the Olympics. Watch below for his emotional reaction and celebration!

This is why we love sports. pic.twitter.com/YExjBqK5TK — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

Short track Olympians Maame Biney and Kristen Santos showing us what team spirit is all about! #LOVETOSEEIT

HUGS! @BineyMaame supports Kristen Santos as she moves on to the 1000m women's short track final! Watch the race NOW! 📺 : @USA_Network and @peacockTV

💻: https://t.co/iPR36WWE33 pic.twitter.com/Ch0djxLrCK — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

The U.S. women’s hockey team went down 1-0 early in their quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic but rallied for the 4-1 win to advance to the semifinals.

Team USA sneaks in another goal as the game comes to a close. 🇺🇸 – 4

🇨🇿 – 1 USA advances to the semifinals 👏 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/ZlzgZPQJ9a — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 11, 2022

After finishing fourth in what he says will be his final Olympic appearance, American snowboarding legend Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) connects with friends and family at home. White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, announced before competition that Beijing would be his final Olympics.

"I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life." An emotional @ShaunWhite reflects on his career and his final run. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/dTSTX30o7f — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

After finishing her run in the Women’s Super-G, American Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) told reporters: “I would never have expected, in this moment, severely underperforming in an Olympics… I would never have felt that humans could be so kind. I never would have expected that.”

"I would never have expected to feel, in this moment…that humans could be so kind." ❤️ Mikaela Shiffrin shares her thoughts on the love & support she's received the past few days.#WinterOlympics | @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/6vCC3sApNz — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 11, 2022

And it’s gold for the U.S. in the Olympic debut of Mixed Team Aerials! The win brings the U.S. medal total up to 10, with four golds.

Mixed Team Aerials, a discipline of freestyle skiing, makes its Olympic debut in Beijing! Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Virginia) kicks off the U.S. team with an impressive opening jump.

A photo finish in men’s snowboard cross! Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT) takes the gold after finishing 17th in Sochi in 2014 and 7th in PyeongChang in 2018. The Austrian grew up idolizing American snowboarder Shaun White.

The Quad King is Crowned: Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) picks up the gold medal in the men’s singles event and solidifies his status as the world’s best male figure skater. Chen won the Olympic title by a 22-point margin with a program that included five quads. After a fifth-place finish in PyeongChang, the 22-year-old Chen accomplishes the goal he set out for as a child and becomes the 7th American man to win Olympic gold in the men’s singles competition.

ALL HAIL THE QUAD KING. Nathan Chen wins individual GOLD with an incredible free skate. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/HqCNFxfHXa — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

The figure skaters’ figure skater: Jason Brown (Highland Park, Illinois), known for his artistry and grace on the ice, turns in a triumphant personal best in the free skate.

VINTAGE @JASONBSKATES! Jason Brown's Free Skate cements his place as one of figure skating's greatest artists. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/qAsgPBVDkK — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Chloe Kim (Torrance, California) throws down a 94-point run to win her second straight Olympic halfpipe gold! She’s the first-ever repeat champion in the history of the women’s halfpipe.

GOLDEN! In her fifth Olympic appearance, Lindsey Jacobellis wins the snowboard cross and the first gold medal for the U.S. here in Beijing. At age 36, Jacobellis becomes the oldest American woman to win a medal at the winter Olympics.

After falling on his run of qualifying, Shaun White (Carlsbad, CA) nails an 86.25 to qualify for the final in fourth place. This is the fifth Olympic appearance for White, 35, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who showed his relief immediately after his run:

Colby Stevenson (Park City, Utah) takes the silver in men’s freestyle skiing big air, coming back from multiple injuries in his career, including surviving a significant car crash in 2016.

The run that secured Colby Stevenson the Olympic silver medal in men's freeski big air! 🥈@TeamUSA x #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/BWNLC1uwab — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

It’s a bronze for Jessie Diggins (Afton, Minnesota) in the women’s individual sprint freestyle! After winning gold in the team sprint in 2018 with teammate Kikkan Randall (Anchorage, Alaska), Diggins is the first American to win multiple Olympic medals in cross-country skiing.

What a FINAL! 🥉 Jessie Diggins wins the first-ever sprint medal in cross-country skiing for @TeamUSA at the Olympic Games! Rosie Brennan finishes in fourth!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/3aRHhGK7F0 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) takes silver in the Men’s Super-G, just under 50 years after his mother Barbara Ann won gold in the slalom at Sapporo 1972.

Last night, Ryan Cochran-Siegle flew down the mountain to capture a silver medal for @TeamUSA in the men's Super-G!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/XmVXNv7VUN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Ester Ledecka (CZE) becomes the first-ever repeat Olympic champion in the women’s parallel giant slalom, winning her third Olympic gold medal after taking a surprise gold in the Super-G in PyeongChang.

Locked in. 🔒 Defending Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka is off to the quarterfinal in the women's parallel giant slalom. 📺 : @USA_Network and @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/DaRR18atEa pic.twitter.com/oW1Ns15HZ5 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) turns in an incredible performance, recording the highest short program score ever (113.97) and heading into the free skate in first place. After disappointment in PyeongChang, Chen is in solid position to win the first gold medal of his career.

China’s Eileen Gu becomes the youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist in Olympic history!

EILEEN GU! WOW. SIMPLY WOW. The 18-year-old puts down a 93.75 in her first run of the Big Air final! #WinterOlympics 📺 : @nbc and @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/HXlJozHVHI pic.twitter.com/asljyrag1U — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Netherlands Speed Skater Ireen Wuest picks up her 12th Olympic medal! She is now the first athlete to win individual gold at five Olympics!

The most-decorated athlete competing in this year's #WinterOlympics now has 12 medals to her name! Ireen Wuest. WOW! An OLYMPIC RECORD and sixth GOLD! 🥇 📺 : @USA_Network & @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/DaRR18atEa pic.twitter.com/dIonrWrnNV — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Ren Ziwei wins the men’s 1000m gold medal–China’s second gold medal of the Beijing Winter Games!

Ren Ziwei wins GOLD in DRAMATIC fashion for China in the men's 1000m short track! 🥇#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/qNOxKrCfRr — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

The U.S. figure skating team took home the silver medal marking the highest American finish since the team event debuted at the 2014 Sochi Games.

TEAM USA WINS SILVER. 🥈 The U.S. is taking home Olympic silver in the figure skating team event. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/C8Nj1Fg90e — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

ROC’s Kamila Valiyeva becomes the first woman to land a quad at the Winter Olympics…UN-REAL! …But wait there’s more, SHE’S ONLY 15 YEARS OLD!!

HISTORY MADE! 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva is the first woman to successfully land a quad at the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/rfXzOM09lH — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Johan Clarey becomes the oldest alpine skiing medalist in history (41 years – 30 days) in his fourth Olympics!

AN OLYMPIC RECORD! Nils van der Poel wins the GOLD, giving Sweden its first long track speed skating medal since 1988.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/d1imwF8J3K — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

SILVER for @JaeBird96! Jaelin Kauf flies down the hill to bring home the first moguls medal for @TeamUSA since 2014.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/DDP4YJF8EN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal with her final snowboard slopestyle run. The U.S. won their first medal at these Games with a silver for Julia Marino of Westport, Connecticut (more here from NBC Olympics)…

HISTORY FOR NEW ZEALAND! 🇳🇿 Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, winner of the first-ever #WinterOlympics gold medal for her country! pic.twitter.com/sKqa4x263O — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

ALL THE FEELS watching the slopestyle finalist’s support Zoi Sadowski-Synnott after an incredible gold-medal-winning run! #DogPile

WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN!!!!! We love this show of support from the snowboarding slopestyle finalists 🥺🥺🥺#WinterOlympics | @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/2D3r4aAxjG — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 6, 2022

The first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics goes to Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s skiathlon. It’s the 369th Winter Olympic medal for powerhouse Norway, the most of any nation. Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) took silver and Teresa Stadlober (AUT) took bronze.

THE FIRST GOLD MEDAL of the 2022 #WinterOlympics goes to Norway! Therese Johaug wins the women's skiathlon! pic.twitter.com/HF7UadQY3D — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Walter Wallberg upsets the defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) for Sweden’s first-ever freestyle skiing medal.

Walter Wallberg wins Sweden's first-ever moguls medal! He edged Canada's Mikael Kingbury for the gold medal victory. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/PkdEUfhwoQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Cole McDonald receives an overwhelming amount of heartwarming support from his family back home!

From Park City to Seattle, family and friends rallied to support Cole McDonald as he competed at the #WinterOlympics! pic.twitter.com/EluAxJeJyu — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Team USA arrives at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nathan Chen delivers in his Beijing debut finishing with a score of 111.71–the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program!

U.S. Olympic curling gold medalist John Shuster tells his family he was chosen to be one of the U.S.’s flag bearers. Watch him walk in the Opening Ceremony tonight!

The moment Olympic curling gold medalist @Shoostie2010 told his kids he was chosen to be one of the flag bearers for @TeamUSA at the Opening Ceremony is one to remember. His son then told his class at school and it will warm your heart. 🥰@usacurl @TeamShuster #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SuxgQ39LEQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022

Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) scored a personal-best 86.56 to win the segment!

Stream the Olympics on Peacock to never miss a second of the action this year. Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that's over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC's nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

