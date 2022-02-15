Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place from Sunday, February 6, through Friday, February 18 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here and watch every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

The Freestyle Skiing competition takes place at Genting Snow Park located just under 100 miles northwest of Beijing in the Zhangjiakou zone and at the Big Air Shougang in the Beijing Zone. The Big Air Shougang is the world’s first-ever permanent venue for big air and will serve as the home for future sports competitions, athlete training purposes, and cultural and civic events after the Beijing Winter Games.

2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing TV Schedule:

How to watch Moguls, Big Air, Aerials, Slopestyle, Halfpipe & Cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Event Date/Time How to watch Women’s Freeski Big Air Final 2/7/2022 9:00 p.m. EST NBC Olympics and Peacock Men’s Freeski Big Air Final 2/8/2022 10:00 p.m. EST NBC Olympics and Peacock Mixed Team Aerials 2/10/2022 6:00 a.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying 2/12/2022 9:00 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Aerials Qualifying 2/13/2022 6:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final 2/13/2022 8:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying 2/13/2022 11:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Aerials Finals 2/14/2022 6:00 a.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final 2/14/2022 8:30 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Aerials Qualifying 2/15/2022 6:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com Men’s Aerials Finals 2/16/2022 6:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying 2/16/2022 9:90 p.m. EST NBC Olympics and Peacock Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying 2/16/2022 10:30 p.m EST NBCOlympics.com Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying 2/16/2022 11:30 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Ski Cross Finals 2/17/2022 1:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final 2/17/2022 8:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying 2/17/2022 10:45 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Ski Cross Finals 2/18/2022 1:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final 2/18/2022 8:30 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

