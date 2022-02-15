Winter Olympics 2022 Curling schedule: How to watch, stream live, TV channel, dates, start times

By Feb 15, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
Curling - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day -1
The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China.  See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Curling schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here and watch every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Curling will take place at the National Aquatics Center located in the Beijing competition zone. The venue, known as “The Water Cube” when it hosted swimming at the 2008 Olympics has now been nicknamed “The Ice Cube”. The U.S. men’s team that claimed a surprising gold medal in PyeongChang is back together in Beijing–that includes 39-year-old John Shuster (Chisholm, MN) who is set to become the first curler to appear at five Olympics since the sport became a full medal event in 1998. Click here to find out the full Team USA athlete roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of curling and every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

  • Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET
  • Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

2022 Winter Olympics Curling Schedule

Women’s Curling Schedule

Round Robin

  • Fri Feb 11
    • 1:05 a.m. CAN vs JPN
    • 1:05 a.m. KOR vs GBR 
    • 1:05 a.m. SUI vs ROC
    • 1:05 a.m. USA vs CHN
    • 8:05 p.m. JPN vs DEN
    • 8:05 p.m. KOR vs ROC
    • 8:05 p.m. SWE vs CAN
  • Sat. Feb 12
    • 7:05 a.m. DEN vs SUI
    • 7:05 a.m. GBR vs USA
    • 7:05 a.m. ROC vs JPN
    • 7:05 a.m. SWE vs CHN
  • Sun. Feb 13
    • 1:05 a.m. DEN vs GBR
    • 1:05 a.m. KOR vs CHN
    • 1:05 a.m. SUI vs CAN
    • 1:05 a.m. USA vs SWE
    • 8:05 p.m. CAN vs ROC
    • 8:05 p.m. CHN vs JPN
    • 8:05 p.m. USA vs. KOR
  • Mon. Feb 14
    • 7:05 a.m. DEN vs ROC
    • 7:05 a.m. GBR vs CAN
    • 7:05 a.m. JPN vs KOR
    • 7:05 a.m. SUI vs SWE
  • Tues. Feb 15
    • 1:05 a.m. CHN vs ROC
    • 1:05 a.m. GBR vs JPN
    • 1:05 a.m. SWE vs DEN
    • 1:05 a.m. USA vs SUI

Women’s Semifinals

Women’s Bronze Medal match

Women’s Gold Medal match

 

Men’s Curling Schedule

Round Robin

Men’s Curling Semifinals

Men’s Curling Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Gold Medal Match

 

