Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Sunday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 21 total medals followed by the ROC with 18 and the United States with 16. Norway has 9 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 16 total medals: 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Monday, February 14 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Ski Jumping & More NBC, PEACOCK 5:00 PM Olympic Sports Hockey, Snowboarding & More USA, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Snowboarding & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs CHN PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs NOR PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs USA CNBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs DEN PEACOCK 8:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final PEACOCK 8:30 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final PEACOCK 10:00 PM Alpine Skiing Women’s Downhill PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: DEN vs LAT PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: SVK vs GER CNBC, PEACOCK 11:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying PEACOCK 12:00 AM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs JPN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs DEN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, USA vs SUI PEACOCK 1:20 AM Biathlon Men’s 4×7.5km Relay PEACOCK 1:30 AM Olympic Sports Hockey, Fig. Skating & More USA, PEACOCK 1:30 AM Speed Skating Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals PEACOCK 3:00 AM Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Large Hill PEACOCK 3:20 AM Figure Skating Figure Skating: Women’s Short Program Warmup PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: CZE vs SUI PEACOCK 5:00 AM Figure Skating Women’s Short Program PEACOCK 5:20 AM Nordic Combined Men’s Individual 10km (LH) PEACOCK 6:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Aerials Qualifying PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 11 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs USA PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CHN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs CAN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR PEACOCK 7:15 AM Bobsled Two-Man Bobsled: Heats 3 & 4 PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: CAN vs CHN PEACOCK 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 10:30 AM Olympic Sports Biathlon, Bobsled & More USA, PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Nordic Combined & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.