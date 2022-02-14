Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Sunday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 21 total medals followed by the ROC with 18 and the United States with 16. Norway has 9 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 16 total medals: 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Monday, February 14 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Ski Jumping & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|5:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Snowboarding & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Snowboarding & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs NOR
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs USA
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final
|PEACOCK
|10:00 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Downhill
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: DEN vs LAT
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: SVK vs GER
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|11:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|12:00 AM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs JPN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, USA vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|1:20 AM
|Biathlon
|Men’s 4×7.5km Relay
|PEACOCK
|1:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Fig. Skating & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|1:30 AM
|Speed Skating
|Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals
|PEACOCK
|3:00 AM
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s Individual Large Hill
|PEACOCK
|3:20 AM
|Figure Skating
|Figure Skating: Women’s Short Program Warmup
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: CZE vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Figure Skating
|Women’s Short Program
|PEACOCK
|5:20 AM
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s Individual 10km (LH)
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Aerials Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 11
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs USA
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|7:15 AM
|Bobsled
|Two-Man Bobsled: Heats 3 & 4
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff: CAN vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|10:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Biathlon, Bobsled & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Nordic Combined & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.