The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we watched Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) and Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) claim the gold and silver in monobob as the event made its Olympic debut. We also watched Erin Jackson (Ocala, Florida) become the first American to win the Women’s 500m gold in Speed Skating since 1994. Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring five medal events listed below. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with the Women’s Big Air Qualifying event in snowboarding.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will race in the Women’s Downhill. The three-time Olympic medalist has competed in three events so far in Beijing, skiing out of the Giant Slalom and Slalom and finishing ninth in the Super-G. While the six-time world champion has never competed in the downhill at an Olympic Games or World Championships she has two career World Cup wins in the discipline.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Monday, February 14 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Qualifying – 2:00 p.m.

*Ski Jumping – Men’s Team Large Hill – 2:45 p.m.

*Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Skiing – 3:45 p.m.

*Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Third, Final Run – 4:30 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

Bobsled – Two-Man, Second Run – 8:00 p.m.

*Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Final – 8:30 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill – 10:00 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that's over 2,800 hours of Olympic action.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!