Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20.
At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the United States finished fourth overall with 23 total medals. More specifically, Team USA came home with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals. Norway, Germany and Canada finished in the top three of both total and gold medals. How will the United States fare in 2022? How many medals has Team USA won so far?
Total United States Medal Count: 15
- Gold medals: 7
- Silver medals: 6
- Bronze medals: 2
Medals won by Team USA so far at the 2022 Winter Olympics
- Julia Marino (Westport, CT) – Silver Medal in Women’s Snowboarding Slopestyle
- Marino secured the first medal for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Her first run was a 30.61 and she earned the medal with a second run of 87.68.
- Jaelin Kauf (Alta, WY) – Silver Medal in Women’s Moguls
- In her second Olympic appearance, Kauf won Olympic silver behind Australia’s Jakara Anthony. Kauf scored three points off a dominant performance from Anthony and earned the second medal of the Winter Games for the United States.
- Team USA – Silver Medal in Figure Skating Team Event
- In the Pairs’ Free Skate, Americans Alexa Knierim (Addison, IL) and Brandon Frazier (Colorado Springs, CO) scored 128.97. Madison Chock (Redondo Beach, CA) and Evan Bates (Ann Arbor, MI) performed their Daft Punk program and won the free dance. Karen Chen (Fremont, CA) scored 131.52 in the Women’s Free Skate.
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Burlington, VT) – Silver Medal in Men’s Super-G
- U.S. Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle captured an unlikely silver medal 50 years after his mother Barbara Ann Cochran won gold at the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. Cochran-Siegle came within four hundredths of Austrian Matthias Mayer’s gold medal-winning time of 1:19.94.
- Jessie Diggins (Afton, MN) – Bronze Medal in Cross-Country Skiing (Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle)
- After winning gold in the team sprint in 2018 with teammate Kikkan Randall (Anchorage, Alaska), Diggins is the first American to win multiple Olympic medals in cross-country skiing. She is also the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event.
- Colby Stevenson (Park City, UT) – Silver in Freestyle Skiing (Big Air)
- Stevenson’s triumphant silver gives the United States its fifth silver and sixth medal overall at these Games. The win comes after a series of health issues, including suffering a near-fatal car accident in 2016.
- Lindsey Jacobellis (Park City, UT) – Gold in Snowboarding (Women’s Snowboard Cross)
- Lindsey Jacobellis found the finish line first Wednesday in her fifth Games appearance to capture the elusive snowboard cross gold she’s been pursuing for nearly two decades. At 36, Jacobellis is the oldest Olympic snowboarding medalist in history.
- Chloe Kim (Los Angeles, CA) – Gold in Snowboarding (Women’s Halfpipe)
- Chloe Kim defended her halfpipe gold to become the first multi-title winner in women’s Olympic halfpipe history. Kim’s first run opened with a huge method air, after which she nailed a frontside 1080 tailgrab, a cab 900, a switch backside 540 and a cab 1080.
- Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) – Gold in Men’s Singles (Figure Skating)
- Nathan Chen followed up his world record short program with a breathtaking 218.63-point free skate to win the figure skating men’s singles competition. Chen’s gold is the first by an American man in the singles competition since Evan Lysacek’s at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.
- United States – Gold in Mixed Team Aerials (Freestyle Skiing)
- The U.S. team of Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Virginia), Chris Lillis (Pittsford, New York) and Justin Schoenefeld (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) takes home gold in the event’s Olympic debut.
- United States – Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals (Snowboarding)
- The U.S. team of Lindsey Jacobellis (Park City, UT), and Nick Baumgartner (Iron River, MI) takes home gold in the Mixed Team Cross Snowboarding event. This is the second gold medal in Beijing for Jacobellis, who is competing in her fifth Olympics. Baumgartner becomes the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal, his first medal in his fourth Olympic appearance.
- Erin Jackson (Ocala, Florida) – Gold in Speed Skating – Women’s 500m
- Erin Jackson first took to the ice in 2016 after cutting her teeth as an inline skater. After quickly developing into one of the world’s best speed skaters, Jackson almost didn’t make it to Beijing after taking an uncharacteristic stumble in the Trials and finishing 3rd. But her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe (Ocala, Florida) gave up her spot in the event for Jackson. Jackson is the first American woman to win this event since 1994.
- Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) – Bronze in Ice Dance
- The team of Hubbell and Donohue earned personal bests in the rhythm dance, free dance and total combined score to take bronze for the U.S. in ice dance. Four years ago they finished 4th in PyeongChang, and have announced that they plan to retire this spring.
- Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) – Gold in Bobsleigh (Women’s Monobob)
- In the Olympic debut of women’s monobob, the U.S. took gold and silver. It was the fourth medal for Humphries and the first representing the United States (formerly represented Canada) – she now owns three gold and one bronze.
Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, GA) – Silver in (Women’s Monobob)
- This is also the fourth Olympic medal for Meyers Taylor (three silver, 1 bronze), and she and Humphries are the most decorated female bobsledders in history. Meyers Taylor’s medal comes after she spent several days in isolation in Beijing after testing positive for COVID-19, separated from her young son Nico.
