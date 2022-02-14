Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Sunday, February 13th Olympic Highlights:

Humphries and Meyers Taylor win gold and silver medals as monobob makes its Olympic debut:

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor remain the most decorated female bobsledders in history with 4 medals each. Humphries has three gold medals and one bronze medal. Meyers Taylor has three silver medals and one bronze medal.

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue close out their ice dance career with the bronze medal after a beautiful free dance performance:

What a finale. 👏@MadiHubbell and @ZachTDonohue close out their ice dance career with the Olympic bronze medal after a stunning free dance performance. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/V6wr4DREFC — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

Figure Skating – Ice Dance Gold Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France) Silver Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ROC) Bronze Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue (USA)

Speed Skating – Women’s 500m: Erin Jackson becomes the first American woman to win this event since 1994

Erin Jackson (Ocala, FL) became the first Black woman to win an Olympic medal in speed skating, winning gold in the 500m. She is the first American woman to win gold in this event since Bonnie Blair won three straight gold medals in 1988, 1992, and 1994. Earlier these Games, Jackson told NBC:

“I just try to be a good example whenever I can. With the Winter Olympics, you don’t see a whole lot of diversity, so I just hope I can be someone who they can see and be like ‘Maybe I’ll try one of these sports.’”

HISTORIC GOLD‼️ 🥇 Erin Jackson wins gold in the long track women's 500m to become the first Black woman to win a speed skating medal. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SJit8Hz0Sp — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

Speed Skating – Women’s 500m Gold Erin Jackson (USA) Silver Miho Takagi (Japan) Bronze Angelina Golikova (ROC)

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Winter Olympics news, live streaming, and TV schedule options

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.