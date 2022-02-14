Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Hockey at the Beijing Winter Games starts on Wednesday, February 2 (Thursday afternoon in Beijing) and concludes on Saturday, February 19. Sign up for Peacock and watch live now!

The women’s tournament comes to a close this Wednesday, February 16 as the U.S. and Canada face off in the gold medal game (11:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). The two teams faced off in the preliminary round but it was Canada who emerged victorious with a 4-2 win. The U.S. is the defending Olympic gold medalist, while Canada is the reigning World Champion. The two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments where Women’s hockey has been contested. Canada has claimed four Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), while the U.S. has claimed two (1998, 2018). Both the U.S. and Canada have also dominated the World Championship scene with Canada winning 11 titles and the U.S. winning nine.

The U.S. men’s hockey team is headed to the quarterfinals as the top seed after defeating Germany 3-2 on Sunday morning. Their 25-man roster features the youngest roster since the 1994 Lillehammer Games. While NHL players will not be competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. men’s team has two of the league’s top prospects on its roster. Matty Beniers (Hingham, Massachusetts)–a sophomore at the University of Michigan–was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken making him the first draft selection in the franchise’s history. The other top prospect is Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana), a defenseman selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.

See below for additional information on how to watch the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

How to watch U.S. Women’s Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics

All Times EST

Feb. 3 8:10 a.m. Finland vs. USA (Women) W, 5-2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 5 8:10 a.m. USA vs. ROC (Women) W, 5-0 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 6 8:10 a.m. Switzerland vs. USA (Women) W, 8-0 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 7 2:30 a.m. USA vs. Canada (Women) L, 2-4 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 10 11:10 p.m. USA vs Czech Republic (Women’s Quarterfinal) W, 4-1 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 14 8:10 a.m. USA vs Finland (Women’s Semifinal) W, 4-1 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 16 11:10 p.m. USA vs Canada (Women’s Gold Medal Game) – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock



How to watch U.S. Men’s Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics

All Times EST

Feb. 10 8:10 a.m. USA vs. China (Men) W, 8-0 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 11 11:10 p.m. Canada vs. USA (Men) W, 4-2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 13 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany (Men) W, 3-2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 14 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 15 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock 8:10 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 16 1 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA 8:30 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 17 11:10 p.m. Men’s Semifinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 18 8:10 a.m. Men’s Semifinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 19 8:10 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Game – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC 11:10 p.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA



USA Women’s Hockey Team Roster

Goalies:

Alex Cavallini

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney

Defenders:

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Forwards:

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield (captain)

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

USA Men’s Hockey Team Roster

Goalies:

Drew Commesso

Strauss Mann

Pat Nagle

Defenders:

Brian Cooper

Brock Faber

Drew Helleson

Steven Kampfer

Aaron Ness

Nick Perbix

Jake Sanderson

David Warsofsky

Forwards:

Nick Abruzzese

Kenny Agostino

Matty Beniers

Brendan Brisson

Noah Cates

Sean Farrell

Sam Hentges

Matthew Knies,

Marc McLaughlin

Ben Meyers

Andy Miele

Brian O’Neill

Nick Shore

Nathan Smith

Stream the Olympics on Peacock to never miss a second of the action this year. Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!