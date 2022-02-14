Luge at the 2022 Winter Olympics officially begins on Saturday, February 5, and runs through Thursday, February 10 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Luge schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

Luge is taking place at the National Sliding Center which is also hosting bobsled and skeleton events. The newly constructed venue (2020) is located in the Yanqing Zone and was built specifically for the Beijing Winter Games.

2022 Winter Olympics Luge TV Schedule:

Event Date/Time Network/Stream Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2 2/7/2022 6:50 a.m. Watch the Replay on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 3 & 4 2/8/2022 6:50 a.m. Watch the Replay on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Doubles Luge: All Runs 2/9/2022 7:20 a.m. Watch the Replay on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Luge Team Relay Competition 2/10/2022 8:30 a.m. Watch the Replay on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

