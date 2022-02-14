2022 Winter Olympics Alpine Skiing: TV schedule, how to watch online, event times, dates, live stream for tonight

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live!

When does Alpine Skiing begin at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Alpine Skiing begins on Sunday, February 6th with the Women’s Giant Slalom (8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The competition will take place at the National Alpine Ski Center in Yanqing located roughly 45 miles northwest of Beijing. There haven’t been any significant events contested at the venue ahead of the Beijing Winter Games so conditions are unknown and skiers will not know what to expect.

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) and Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) are two big U.S. names to watch out for during the Alpine Skiing competition. Shiffrin is a three-time Olympic medalist (two gold), three-time overall World Cup champion, and six-time world champion. The 26-year-old is a once-in-a-generation skier and is expected to be a gold medal threat in any event that she enters. Depending on how many events she enters (Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Combined, Slalom), Shiffrin could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games (4). The current record was set in 2002 by Croatia’s Janica Kostelic.

2018 Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle comes from a dynasty of Olympic skiers. His mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, is the 1972 Olympic slalom gold medalist. All three of Barbara’s siblings–Ryan’s aunts and uncle–have represented the U.S. at the Olympics (1972, 1976).

2022 Winter Olympics Alpine Skiing TV Schedule

How to Watch Giant Slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics

All Times EST

Sun. Feb 6 8:30 p.m. Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1 NBC/USA, NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Sat. Feb 12 9:15 p.m. Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1 NBC | NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Sun. Feb 13 12:45 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2 NBC | NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK



How to Watch Men’s Slalom, Women’s Slalom & Combined Slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics

All Times EST

Tue. Feb 8 9:15 p.m. Women’s Slalom – Run 1 NBC NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Wed. Feb 9 12:45 a.m. Women’s Slalom – Run 2 NBC NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Thurs. Feb 10 1:15 a.m. Men’s Combined – Slalom NBC NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Tue. Feb 15 9:15 p.m. Men’s Slalom – Run 1 NBC NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Wed. Feb 16 12:45 a.m. Men’s Slalom – Run 2 NBC NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Thurs. Feb 17 1 a.m. Women’s Combined – Slalom USA Network NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK



How to Watch Downhill & Combined Downhill Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics

All Times EST

Wed. Feb 2 10 p.m. Training – Men’s Downhill NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Thurs. Feb 3 10 p.m. Training – Men’s Downhill NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Fri. Feb 4 10 p.m. Training – Men’s Downhill NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Sun. Feb 6 11:00 p.m. Men’s Downhill Final NBC/USA, NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Wed. Feb 9 9:30 p.m. Men’s Combined – Downhill NBC, NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Fri. Feb 11 10 p.m. Training – Women’s Downhill NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Sun. Feb 13 12:45 a.m. Training – Women’s Downhill NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Mon. Feb 14 10 p.m. Women’s Downhill Final NBC, NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Wed. Feb 16 9:30 p.m. Women’s Alpine Combined Downhill NBC, NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK



How to Watch Mixed Team Parallel Slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Fri. Feb 18 10 p.m. Mixed Team Parallel Finals USA, NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK



How to Watch Super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Mon. Feb 7 – 10 p.m. Men’s Super-G

Thurs. Feb 10 – 10 p.m. Women’s Super-G NBC, NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK



Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of alpine skiing and every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

