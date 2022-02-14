2022 Winter Olympics Big Air Snowboarding: TV schedule, how to watch online, event times, dates and more

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and will run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China.

WATCH LIVE: Watch all of the 2022 Winter Olympics live on Peacock – sign up here!

Big Air Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics officially begins on Monday, February 14 in Beijing, China with men’s and women’s qualifications, followed by the final on Tuesday, February 15.

See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Big Air schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

The event will take place at Big Air Shougang in Shougang Industrial Park in Beijing. These are the only snow events taking place within the Beijing zone. All other snowboard events will be held at Genting Snow Park.

RELATED: How to watch, stream the 2022 Winter Olympics live on NBC and Peacock

What is Snowboarding Big Air?

In big air, athletes perform their biggest tricks by launching themselves and performing tricks off a large jump. The competition made its Olympic debut in 2018.

How does scoring work in Snowboarding Big Air?

In snowboard big air, judges give each athlete a score of 1-100 on the overall impression of each run, taking into consideration five criteria: execution, difficulty, amplitude, variety, and progression. Points are deducted for falls, stops, and other mistakes.

What is the competition format?

In snowboard big air, athletes are sorted into two groups, with the top athletes in the first group. A random draw within each group determines the start order.

30 athletes will compete in one heat for qualification. Athletes will take three runs — which is different from qualification in slopestyle and halfpipe– and the best two runs (using two different tricks) are combined for a total score. The top 12 athletes will advance to the final. Scores do not carry over to the final.

The format for the big air final differs from slopestyle and halfpipe but follows the same format as the big air qualification. Scores are based on the combined total of their best two of three runs, but they must do different tricks in the two that count.

The first two final runs’ start order will be based on the reverse order from qualification, so the athlete who had the highest qualification score will go last. The start order in the third run will be the reverse order after the results of final run 2, so the athlete in the best position after two runs will go last in the third run.

READ MORE: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

2022 Winter Olympics Big Air Schedule

*All times EST

Event Date/Time How to watch Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification 2/14/2022 8:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification 2/14/2022 12:30 a.m.EST NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final 2/14/2022 8:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final 2/15/2022 12:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock

Who are the favorites in the Women’s Big Air competition?

There’s real potential for a Japanese podium sweep from Kokomo Murase, Reira Iwabuchi, and Miyabi Onitsuka: the trio has been leading the way in women’s progression with the first double cork 1260s in recent years. All three Japanese athletes have made it through to the final.

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who already won gold in slopestyle here in Beijing, was the top qualifier.

American athletes competing in the final:

Hailey Langland, 21, San Clemente, CA

American athletes who did not qualify for the final: Jamie Anderson, 31, (South Lake Tahoe, CA), Julia Marino (Westport, CT), and Courtney Rummel (West Bend, WI).

Who are the favorites in the Men’s Big Air competition?

Spins as big as 1800 and 1980 degrees will rule the day, with every rider in the field likely to land an 1800 and at least three. Marcus Kleveland (NOR) and Su Yiming (CHN) are likely to bring 1980s. But judges want to see stylish grabs, too: it won’t be enough to merely huck and hang on, cannonball style, through those spins.

Max Parrot (CAN) who won gold in the men’s slopestyle event, was the top qualifier.

American athletes competing in the final:

Red Gerard, 21, Silverthorne, CO

Chris Corning, 22, Silverthorne, CO

Red Gerard (Silverthorne, CO) will look to improve on his fourth-place finish in the slopestyle event. American athletes who did not qualify for the final: Sean FitzSimons (Hood River, OR) and Dusty Henricksen (Mammoth Lakes, CA).

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

Follow the live Olympics Medals Count with NBCOlympics.com

RELATED: All 2022 Winter Olympics Snowboarding Events: Schedule, how to watch, and event times

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!