Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Sunday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 21 total medals followed by the ROC with 17 and Germany with 14. Norway has 9 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 12 total medals: 6 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Sunday, February 13 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 1:30 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Fig. Skating & More USA, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs ROC PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs JPN PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, USA vs KOR PEACOCK 8:15 PM Figure Skating Ice Dance: Free Dance PEACOCK 8:30 PM Bobsled Women’s Monobob: Heats 3 & 4 PEACOCK 8:30 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying PEACOCK 9:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying PEACOCK 10:45 PM Olympic Sports Primetime: Figure Skating & More NBC, PEACOCK 10:45 PM Olympic Sports Primetime: Figure Skating & More (AD) NBC, PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Women’s Semifinal: CAN vs SUI PEACOCK 12:30 AM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying PEACOCK 12:30 AM Olympic Sports Primetime Plus: Freestyle Skiing & More NBC, PEACOCK 12:30 AM Olympic Sports Primetime Plus: Freestyle Skiing & More (AD) NBC, PEACOCK 12:30 AM Olympic Sports Snowboarding, Bobsled & More USA, PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs ITA PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs NOR PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs SWE PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs GBR PEACOCK 2:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials Qualifying PEACOCK 5:00 AM Ski Jumping Men’s Team Large Hill Final PEACOCK 6:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials Finals PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 10 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Bobsled Two-Man Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs ROC PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs CAN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs KOR PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs SWE PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Olympic Sports Ski Jumping, Bobsled & More USA, PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Women’s Semifinal: USA vs FIN PEACOCK 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Ski Jumping & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.