Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Sunday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 21 total medals followed by the ROC with 17 and Germany with 14. Norway has 9 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 12 total medals: 6 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Sunday, February 13 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|1:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Fig. Skating & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs JPN
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, USA vs KOR
|PEACOCK
|8:15 PM
|Figure Skating
|Ice Dance: Free Dance
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Bobsled
|Women’s Monobob: Heats 3 & 4
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|9:00 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|10:45 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime: Figure Skating & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|10:45 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime: Figure Skating & More (AD)
|NBC, PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Women’s Semifinal: CAN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|12:30 AM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|12:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Plus: Freestyle Skiing & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|12:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Plus: Freestyle Skiing & More (AD)
|NBC, PEACOCK
|12:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Snowboarding, Bobsled & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs ITA
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs NOR
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Aerials Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s Team Large Hill Final
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Aerials Finals
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 10
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Bobsled
|Two-Man Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs KOR
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Ski Jumping, Bobsled & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Semifinal: USA vs FIN
|PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Ski Jumping & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
