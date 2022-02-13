Winter Olympics 2022 Day 9 schedule: What is on tonight? What to watch on NBC and Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Sign up for Peacock here and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Last night in primetime, we watched monobob make its Olympic debut featuring Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) and Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) as two of the U.S.’s top contenders. Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in two-woman competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen, currently leads at the midpoint while Meyers Taylor sits fourth. Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

RELATED: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring six medal events listed below. Live coverage begins at 8:00 a.m. ET with the Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying event in Speed Skating.

Then at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Super Bowl 2022 excitement begins with a full afternoon of NFL coverage. Kick-off time for the Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals game is at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: 2022 Super Bowl odds, picks, score predictions – Bengals vs. Rams spread, line, NFL betting favorite to win

After the Super Bowl, (10:45 p.m ET), the monobob action continues as the sport’s first-ever gold medal will be awarded. In figure skating, the ice dance competition will wrap up with the free dance. Madison Hubbell ( Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) are currently the top American team, sitting fourth in the standings after scoring a personal best 87.13 last night.

RELATED: Figure Skating – Schedule, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online tonight

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Saturday, February 12 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

IN THE MORNING:

Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying – 8:00 a.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom, Final Run – 8:30 a.m.

*Speed Skating – Women’s 500m – 8:55 a.m.

Hockey – Men’s Preliminary Round (USA vs Germany) – 9:40 a.m.

*Cross Country – Men’s 4x10km Relay – 10:30 a.m.

*Short Track – Men’s 500m, Women’s 3000m Relay Finals – 11:00 a.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob, First, Second Runs – 11:30 a.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Bobsled – Women’s Monobob, Final Run – 10:45 p.m.

*Figure Skating – Free Dance (Final Group) – 10:50 p.m.

*Speed Skating – Women’s 500m – 11:45 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Who are the mascots of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!