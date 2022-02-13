Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history? Where Joe Burrow would rank

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl LVI kicks off in just a few hours and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should he prevail, where will the 25-year-old find himself on the list of youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl? Keep reading to see the youngest signal callers who have won it all ahead of Super Bowl 2022.

Youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in NFL history

1. Ben Roethlisberger – Super Bowl XL

Age : 23 years, 340 days

: 23 years, 340 days Team : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Pittsburgh Steelers Passing stats : 9/21 for 123 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions

: 9/21 for 123 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions Final score: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

2. Patrick Mahomes – Super Bowl LIV

Age : 24 years, 138 days

: 24 years, 138 days Team : Kansas City Chiefs

: Kansas City Chiefs Passing stats : 26/42 for 286 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions

: 26/42 for 286 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions Final score: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

3. Tom Brady – Super Bowl XXXVI

Age : 24 years, 184 days

: 24 years, 184 days Team : New England Patriots

: New England Patriots Passing stats : 16/27 for 145 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions

: 16/27 for 145 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions Final score: Patriots 20, Rams 17

4. Russell Wilson – Super Bowl XLVIII

Age : 25 years, 65 days

: 25 years, 65 days Team : Seattle Seahawks

: Seattle Seahawks Passing stats : 18/25 for 206 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions

: 18/25 for 206 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions Final score: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

After those four, quarterbacks including Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning make up the rest of the list.

Joe Burrow will be 25 years and 65 days old on Sunday, meaning he’d tie Russell Wilson as the fourth youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl if he and the Bengals defeat the Los Angeles Rams. Will Burrow get the win and make the list? Watch Super Bowl LVI this Sunday on NBC and Peacock to find out! Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream : Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

