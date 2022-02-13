Where to watch Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals live stream, TV info, kickoff time today

It’s the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals tonight as coverage of Super Bowl LVI begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the big game.

The LA Rams could become the second straight team to win the Super Bowl on their home field with a win at SoFi Stadium today. All season long, we’ve watched the Rams slowly piece together a puzzle that displays their determination to hoist up the Lombardi Trophy for just the second time in franchise history (previously won in 1999). It started with the acquisition of Matthew Stafford who has finally reached the Super Bowl after 188 starts, most of which were during his 12-year career with the Detroit Lions. Stafford threw for 4,886 yards in the regular season and has maintained that level of consistency in the NFL Playoffs completing 72% of his passes and averaging 301.7 pass yards per game. The Rams continued to enhance their roster by picking up star WR Odell Beckham Jr and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller in November–a move that complemented the likes of DT Aaron Donald and WR Cooper Kupp and helped the team win the NFC West–head coach Sean McVay’s third division title in five seasons.

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl title and this Sunday marks their third appearance in franchise history (their last appearance was in 1988) but all of that could change this year thanks to a healthy Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tiger has already accomplished so much this season setting single-season franchise records for pass yards (4,611) and touchdowns (34). A win tonight will make him the first starting quarterback to ever win a national championship, the Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl. Burrow has some of the best offensive weapons in the league in RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, and WR Tyler Boyd.

Path to the Postseason:

Where to watch Rams vs. Bengals: Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl 2022 TV Schedule

NBC Sports “Super Gold Sunday” schedule on Sunday, February 13, featuring live coverage of the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock:

8:00 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics 12:00 p.m. ET Road to the Super Bowl 1:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show 6:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10:45 p.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show 12:00 a.m. ET Late Local News* (NBC only) 12:30 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

