Where are the 2022 Winter Olympics? Location, dates, Opening Ceremony info, events

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. The Games will feature a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports–that’s seven more events since PyeongChang. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Click here to find out how you can watch every single moment of the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Events will be contested across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. The ice sports will be held in central Beijing, China’s capital, as well as four snow events (snowboard big air and freestyle skiing big air, men’s and women’s). The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also take place in Beijing. Yanqing, a mountainous suburb of China’s capital located approximately 75 km (46.6 miles) northwest of Beijing’s city center, will host Alpine skiing and sliding events (bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge) and will also be the home of the Olympic Athletes’ village. Zhangjiakou, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing (111.8 miles) will host the majority of the ski and snowboarding events including freestyle, cross-country, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Nearly 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from an estimate of 95 nations and over 45% of those athletes will likely be female–that’s the highest percentage in the history of the Olympic Winter Games.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Who are the mascots of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?

The U.S. finished fourth on the medal table in PyeongChang and is expected to fare a similar result in Beijing with familiar faces likely to be in the lineup–Shaun White (Carlsbad, California), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado), and Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah). Click here for the complete Team USA athlete roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. Additionally, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch Figure Skating, TV Schedule, live stream info

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics updates – Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!