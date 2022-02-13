When is the 2022 NFL Draft: Dates, schedule, TV channel, start time, Round 1 draft order

By Feb 13, 2022, 12:18 AM EST
0 Comments

Will Aidan Hutchinson be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? Will there be a run of quarterbacks in the first round? With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner as Super Bowl LVI airs live on NBC and Peacock today, the answers to the draft’s biggest questions will soon be answered.

RELATEDHow to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV channel info

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, live streaming options, location, draft order and more.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28 and end on Saturday, April 30. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will air on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start this year?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Where will the 2022 NFL Draft take place?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who retained the top spot in the draft order for the second year in a row.

RELATED: Click here to see results from last year’s 2021 NFL Draft

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Check back soon to see what plans each network has for their NFL Draft coverage this year. 

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft this year?

This year you can stream the NFL Draft live on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

NFL Draft mock drafts, news, analysis and rumors

Follow ProFootballTalk for more draft coverage, mock drafts, news and analysis. 

2022 NFL Draft Round 1 order (so far)

Round 1

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (via CHI)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. New York Jets (via SEA)
  11. Washington Football Team
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Miami Dolphins (via SF)
  30. Kansas City chiefs
  31. TBD (determined after Super Bowl 2022)
  32. TBD (determined after Super Bowl 2022)

Read more NFL

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
2022 Super Bowl halftime show: How to watch Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre,...
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks
How do the NFL Playoffs work in 2022? Format, Super Bowl bracket, seeding,...
2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule
Sunday Night Football schedule: Live stream Super Bowl 2022, how to watch...