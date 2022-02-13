Watch Rams vs. Bengals live stream: How to watch Super Bowl LVI online, mobile phone, Apple TV, Roku, tablet without cable TV

Super Bowl LVI is just hours away and it’s almost time to find out whether the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams will come away with the Lombardi Trophy this year. Will Matthew Stafford lead the Rams to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history? Or will Joe Burrow become one of the youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl as he brings Cincinnati their first ever championship?
Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch Super Bowl 2022.
Where to watch Super Bowl LVI on TV
- When: Sunday, February 13
- Start time: Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET; kickoff at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- TV channel: NBC (check local listings here)
- Live stream: Peacock – click here to sign up!
Ways to live stream Super Bowl LVI online
- Peacock
- NBC Sports app
- NBCSports.com
How to watch Super Bowl LVI without a cable subscription
Peacock will stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals live beginning with pregame coverage at 12:00 p.m. ET today. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football and NFL games on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.
Which devices can I live stream the 2022 Super Bowl on?
You can watch Super Bowl LVI on your mobile device, laptop or tablet. You can also stream the Rams vs. Bengals game live on the connected devices below:
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
- Xbox
- Playstation 4
- Playstation 5
- LG Smart TV
- Chromecast
- Android TV
- Samsung Smart TV
You can see a full list of devices that Peacock supports here.
Who is performing the national anthem and halftime show this year?
- National anthem: Mickey Guyton
- Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar
Read more about the national anthem here and the halftime show here.