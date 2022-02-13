Tom Brady’s Super Bowl wins, rings, MVPs, losses: Every appearance, NFL stats, records

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady made his 10th career Super Bowl appearance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl 55. No other player in NFL history has competed in 10 Super Bowls. Mike Lodish, former defensive lineman for the Bills and Broncos, and Titan’s kicker Stephen Gostkowski–Brady’s old teammate–have both played in 6 Super Bowls. The only other quarterback that comes remotely close to Brady’s record is John Elway who played in 5.

Brady, who has been a starting quarterback for 20 full seasons, also became the fourth QB to start Super Bowls for two teams. The other three were Peyton Manning (Colts and Broncos), Craig Morton (Cowboys and Broncos), and Kurt Warner (Rams and Cardinals).

Additionally, Tom Brady owns the Super Bowl record for rings (7), MVPs (5), passing yards (2,838), pass attempts (392), touchdown passes (18), and completions (256).

Who has Tom Brady lost to in the Super Bowl? How many rings does Brady have? Which years did he win? See below for a complete list of his appearances heading into the 2021 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady’s All-Time Super Bowl Appearances, Wins, MVPs and Losses

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21

Super Bowl XLII (2008) – NY Giants win against New England, 17-14

Super Bowl XLVI (2012) – NY Giants win against New England, 21-17

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia defeated New England, 41-33

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City, 31-9; Super Bowl MVP

