Super Bowl halftime show 2022: Who’s performing in Los Angeles, start time, how long is it?

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle it out at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, five music legends will be getting ready to take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show this year on NBC and Peacock.

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige are this year’s halftime show performers at Super Bowl 2022. Their performance will come one year after The Weeknd took the stage at Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s halftime show including additional information on the performers, the show’s length, start time and more. Plus, don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live today on Peacock and NBC! Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Who is performing during halftime of Super Bowl 56?

Award winning artists Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige will take the stage at the 2022 halftime show. No special guests have been announced but some have been rumored to appear.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will begin in between the second and third quarters, which should be just after 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Those waiting to see the performance can plan on it starting some time between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. ET, approximately 90 minutes after kickoff.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the game will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show traditionally runs about 15 minutes long while the actual halftime of the Super Bowl itself is about 20-30 minutes long. In recent years, Lady Gaga’s halftime show ran for about 13 and a half minutes while Justin Timberlake’s performance was about 14 minutes long.

How can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show live?

For those looking for ways to watch the halftime show on TV, you can watch live on NBC. To stream the halftime show online, sign up for Peacock and watch the performance live.

Who was the first ever halftime show performer in Super Bowl history?

The first Super Bowl halftime performance in 1967 featured performances by the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band, the Grambling State University Marching Band, Al Hirt and the Anaheim High School Ana-Hi-Steppers Drill Team and Flag Girls. Actress Carol Channing was the first celebrity to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 1970.

