Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer this year, average length, time, date, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI is just hours away and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock.

Mickey Guyton released her debut album Remember Her Name to critical acclaim in September 2021 and it earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, the first-ever for a Black artist. Guyton also received nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The national anthem will be preceded by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko just before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language. In addition, American urban contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift˜ Every Voice and Sing” alongside the LA Phil’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Zedd will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups and the Air Force will conduct a first-of-its kind flyover during the national anthem. Plus, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

According to OddsShark, the average length of time it takes to perform the national anthem is 1:55. Last year, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church’s rendition of the national anthem ran for 2:17.

Whitney Houston famously performed the national anthem in 1991. Keep reading for a list of past performers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at previous Super Bowls.

Recent Super Bowl national anthem singers

2022: Mickey Guyton

2021: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

2020: Demi Lovato

2019: Gladys Knight

2018: Pink

2017: Luke Bryan

2016: Lady Gaga

2015: Idina Menzel

2014: Renée Fleming

2013: Alicia Keys

2012: Kelly Clarkson

2011: Christina Aguilera

2010: Carrie Underwood

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022