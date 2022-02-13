Super Bowl 2022 uniforms: What color jerseys are the Rams, Bengals wearing today? Why is white important at home?

Feb 13, 2022
0 Comments

Super Bowl 2022 kicks off today and the jersey color that each team wears has more significance than you may think. Keep reading to see why white uniforms have recently had good luck for winning teams in the Super Bowl. Plus, don’t forget to watch the Big Game live on Peacock and NBC at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.

When Matthew Stafford and the Rams take the field at Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, they’ll technically be playing as the “road team.” Los Angeles will wear white jerseys, gold pants and blue socks. The Cincinnati Bengals – the designated home team by virtue of being the AFC representative – opted to wear black jerseys, white pants with white stripes and orange socks.

Over the course of the first 55 Super Bowls, the team wearing white jerseys is 35-20 (.64%), including 14-3 in the last 17 Super Bowls. That streak started during the 2004 season, when Tom Brady’s Patriots defeated Andy Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady is now 5-1 when wearing white jerseys after winning the Super Bowl last year, versus 2-2 when wearing blue.

Past Super Bowl uniforms worn by winning teams

SUPER BOWL WINNING TEAM JERSEY COLOR
2004 – XXXIX PATRIOTS WHITE
2005 – XL STEELERS WHITE
2006 – XLI COLTS WHITE
2007 – XLII GIANTS WHITE
2008 – XLIII STEELERS WHITE
2009 – XLIV SAINTS WHITE
2010 – XLV PACKERS GREEN
2011 – XLVI GIANTS WHITE
2012 – XLVII RAVENS WHITE
2013 – XLVIII SEAHAWKS WHITE
2014 – XLIX PATRIOTS WHITE
2015 – 50 BRONCOS WHITE
2016 – LI PATRIOTS WHITE
2017 – LII EAGLES GREEN
2018 – LIII PATRIOTS WHITE
2019 – LIV CHIEFS RED
2019 – LV BUCCANEERS WHITE

