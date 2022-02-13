Super Bowl 2022 tickets: Prices, seating capacity at SoFi Stadium, attendance, stats and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Super Bowl is just hours away and the game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV and live stream info, location and so much more!

Super Bowl 2022 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. This will be the 13th time a Super Bowl has been played in California.

How many fans will be at the 2022 Super Bowl?

The capacity of SoFi Stadium is 70,000 but can be expanded to hold upwards of 100,000 people.

Last year’s Super Bowl 55 matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes hosted the smallest attendance in Super Bowl history – 25,000 people alongside 30,000 cutouts due to COVID-19 restrictions.

How expensive are Super Bowl tickets this year?

What does it cost to get a seat at the Super Bowl this year? According to SeatGeek, the average ticket price currently being listed on the platform on Sunday morning is $6,674 which is down from $8,475 just a week ago.

The cheapest ticket price, per SeatGeek, was $4,114 — while the most expensive ticket sold was $33,730.

The average ticket prices for the Super Bowls in 2021 and 2020 were $8,609 and $7,172, respectively, per NBC News.

