Super Bowl 2022 rosters: Rams, Bengals starting lineups, QBs and key players for NFL game today

By Feb 13, 2022, 1:02 AM EST
Super Bowl 56 kicks off today, Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles featuring a highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams are making their fifth trip to the Super Bowl while the Bengals are making their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Watch the 2022 Super Bowl live on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles’ key offseason acquisition, is looking to lead the Rams to their second Super Bowl trophy. Stafford went twelve years in Detroit without winning a playoff game.

For Cincinnati, quarterback Joe Burrow is looking to help the Bengals get their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft led the Bengals to their best regular season since 2015 in addition to three victories this postseason.

Take a look at scores from the AFC and NFC Championship Games and the previous round recaps to see how each team and player progressed to this point:

  • AFC Championship Game final score: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)
  • NFC Championship Game final score: Rams 20, 49ers 17

Keep reading to see the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Plus, see below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Roster:

Offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford
Running Back: Cam Akers
Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr.
Tight End: Kendall Blanton; Tyler Higbee is still questionable
Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth
Left Guard: David Edwards
Center: Brian Allen
Right Tackle: Rob Havenstein
Right Guard: Austin Corbett

Defense

Defensive End: Aaron Donald
Defensive End: A’Shawn Robinson
Tackle: Greg Gaines
Tackle: Bobby Brown III
Inside Linebacker: Troy Reeder
Inside Linebacker: Christian Rozeboom
Linebacker: Von Miller
Cornerback: Leonard Floyd
Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey
Strong Safety: Nick Scott
Free Safety: Taylor Rapp

Special Teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker
Kicker: Matt Gay
Punt Returner: Brandon Powell
Kick Returner: Brandon Powell

Key Reserves

Van Jefferson, Sony Michel, Eric Weddle, Troy Reeder, Nick Scott, A’Shawn Robinson, Darious Williams

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Roster:

Offense

Quarterback: Joe Burrow
Running Back: Joe Mixon
Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase
Wide Receiver: Tee Higgins
Tight End: C.J. Uzomah
Left Tackle: Jonah Williams
Left Guard: Quinton Spain
Center: Trey Hopkins
Right Tackle: Isaiah Prince
Right Guard: Hakeem Adeniji

Defense

Defensive End: Trey Hendrickson
Defensive End: Sam Hubbard
Tackle: D.J. Reader
Tackle: B.J. Hill
Inside Linebacker: Germaine Pratt
Inside Linebacker: Markus Bailey
Linebacker: Logan Wilson
Cornerback: Chidobe Awuzie
Cornerback: Eli Apple
Strong Safety: Vonn Bell
Free Safety: Jessie Bates III

Special Teams

Punter: Kevin Huber
Kicker: Evan McPherson
Punt Returner: Trenton Irwin
Kick Returner: Chris Evans

Key Reserves

Tyler Boyd, Samaje Perine, Drew Sample, Eli Apple, Clay Johnston, Mitchell Wilcox

Bengals Roster Updates and Injuries

  • Bengals had “last big work day” before Super Bowl LVI.
  • Joe Burrow was named the 2021 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow led the league with a 70.4 passer rating, passing for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Bengals won the AFC North and went 10-6 in the 16 games Burrow started.
  • After six years of quarterbacks and running backs winning the award, Ja’Marr Chase broke the streak by winning 2021 offensive rookie of the year.
  • Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has vowed all week that he will be ready to play in Super Bowl LVI and he took a step toward making that a reality on Thursday.

