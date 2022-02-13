Super Bowl 2022 preview: Odds, predictions, start time, injury reports, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals live

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals today at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage of Super Bowl 2022 begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game live.

The LA Rams are making their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons and their 5th Super Bowl appearance overall. Head coach Sean McVay, who led the Rams to the title game just three years ago (Super Bowl LIII) against the Patriots is looking for redemption and if the Rams win, McVay (36) is set to become the youngest head coach to ever hoist up the Lombardi Trophy. Additionally, if the Rams win they will be the second straight team to win a Super Bowl on their home field, following last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers who won at Raymond James Stadium. McVay isn’t the only one looking for redemption this postseason, though. Players including Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., and Aaron Donald are also chasing that same sense of fulfillment and gratification embodied in the Lombardi Trophy. Stafford has spent the last 12 years with the Detroit Lions where he had zero playoff wins. Kupp and Donald were both on the Rams’ roster during the team’s last Super Bowl appearance. Aaron Donald didn’t register a single sack or tackle for loss while Kupp missed the game because of a torn ACL. Then, there’s Odell Beckham Jr. who has been called every name in the book after his stint with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns–a Super Bowl ring may finally help change that narrative.

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won the Lombardi Trophy before and this will be just their third Super Bowl appearance (the first since 1988). Not many people saw Zac Taylor and the Bengals, who finished 4-11-1 last season, making it to Super Bowl LVI. No one would have predicted that Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s former LSU teammate who went 5th over in last year’s draft, would set a single-season rookie record and a Bengal single-season record with 1,455 receiving yards during the regular season. Last season, Joe Burrow only played the first 10 games of his rookie season before suffering a season-ending left knee injury, and now he is poised to become the first starting quarterback to ever win an NCAA national championship, the Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl. Most people would have counted Cincinnati out but the Bengals fought to get here and a win can prove that they are no longer underdogs.

