Super Bowl 2022 live score, updates: Highlights, results from Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI is finally here and the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is live right now on NBC and Peacock. Who will win it all and hoist the Lombardi Trophy? Check out the live score, the game’s scoring plays, highlights and more below.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals shocked the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 27-24. The Bengals trailed 21-3 in the second quarter and 21-10 at halftime before coming back in the second half and winning in overtime thanks to a 31-yard field goal by Evan McPherson. Cincinnati’s defense held Patrick Mahomes to 55 yards and one interception in the second half while Joe Burrow led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season. The Bengals are 0-2 in both of their Super Bowl appearances and are still seeking their first Lombardi Trophy.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Rams were down 17-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Matthew Stafford quickly led two scoring drives, including an 11-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp, to tie the score at 17 apiece. After Los Angeles’ defense forced the 49ers to punt the ball away, the Rams took a 20-17 lead following a field goal from Matt Gay. The 49ers never scored again and the Rams advanced to their second Super Bowl in four years.

Rams vs. Bengals live score, results, highlights

Live score: Los Angeles Rams 7, Cincinnati Bengals 0

1st quarter, 6:22 (LAR): Odell Beckham Jr. Pass From Matthew Stafford for 17 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD

Who is playing Super Bowl halftime show 2022?

This year’s halftime show performance is expected to be one to remember. The cast of stars includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar have released a total of 22 number one Billboard albums and have won 44 combined Grammy Awards. Eminem leads the way with 15 of his own while Kendrick Lamar has 13, Mary J. Blige has 9 and Dr. Dre has 7. The 2022 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show will mark the first time the five artists perform on stage together.

What time and channel is the Bengals vs. Rams game on?

Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Rams game will start at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call tonight’s game with Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporters.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Super Bowl 2022 on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Rams vs. Bengals updates, live coverage

6:50 p.m. ET: Cooper Kupp, who won the receiving Triple Crown in the regular season with the most receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, makes his catch of the game as he hauls in a 20-yard pass from Stafford. The play sets up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. down the sideline. OBJ now has seven receiving touchdowns since joining the Rams in November, including the playoffs. And the Rams strike first!

6:43 p.m. ET: On their first offensive possession of the game, the Bengals establish their aggressiveness by going for it on 4th and 1. They are unable to convert and the Rams get the ball at midfield.

6:35 p.m. ET: The Rams get the ball first on offense. Trey Hendrickson, who recorded 14 sacks in the regular season, records the first sack of the game to force a third and long that the Rams are unable to convert. Burrow takes the field.

6:25 p.m. ET: Billie Jean King flips the coin and it is…heads! The Bengals win the toss and defer.

The last seven teams to win the coin toss in the Super Bowl have gone on to lose the game.

6:16 p.m. ET: Some firsts to consider…

Tonight will mark the first time two quarterbacks with losing regular season records meet in the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford is 86-95-1 in the regular season and Joe Burrow is 12-13-1.

This Super Bowl will also feature the youngest coaches in Super Bowl history in Sean McVay (36) and Zac Taylor (38). This is McVay’s second Super Bowl appearance and the first for Taylor. Both are seeking their first Lombardi Trophy.

6:10 p.m. ET: The Rock welcomes us to “Super Gold Sunday,” the biggest night in sports!

Welcome to Super Gold Sunday: The biggest game of the year AND the biggest spectacle in sports – both on the same day. And it all starts NOW on @NBC, @PeacockTV, and @Telemundo.

5:55 p.m. ET: The Rams are the favorites for the NBC team. Will the Bengals prove them wrong?

5:47 p.m. ET: The stars are in attendance! LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Sean Penn and Matt Damon have all been spotted at SoFi Stadium.

5:34 p.m. ET: Super Bowl LVI is about to kick off. Tune in to live to watch Mickey Guyton sing the national anthem soon.