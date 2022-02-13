Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl LVI takes place tonight on NBC and Peacock as Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kick-off time is at 6:30 p.m. but live coverage has already started.

Immediately after the big game, the 2022 Winter Olympics continue in primetime with three exciting events that you won’t want to miss. First, at 10:45 p.m we have the final run of Women’s Monobob featuring Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) and Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) as two of the U.S.’s top contenders. Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in two-woman (competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen) currently leads at the midpoint while Meyers Taylor sits fourth. Then, the ice dance competition comes to a close as the American pairs of Madison Hubbell/Zach Donohue and Madison Chock/Evan Bates skate in the free dance program. The duos currently sit third and fourth in the standings, respectively.

At 11:45 p.m. Erin Jackson (Ocala, Florida) will attempt to make history, skating in the Women’s 500m where she could become the first American woman to win this event since 1994.

See below for additional information on how to watch Super Bowl 2022 and the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 and the 2022 Winter Olympics tonight:

Saturday, February 12 schedule

(All times are listed as ET)

*indicates a medal event.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Tonight:

*Bobsled – Women’s Monobob, Final Run – 10:45 p.m.

*Figure Skating – Free Dance (Final Group) – 10:50 p.m.

*Speed Skating – Women’s 500m – 11:45 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!