Super Bowl 2022: How to watch, stream national anthem, America the Beautiful performance live stream, TV channel

The 2022 Super Bowl is about to kick off in just a few minutes but before that happens, the national anthem and America the Beautiful must be performed! NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch the pregame entertainment festivities including live streaming options and TV channel info, plus start times and more.
RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2022 live: Every option for those with or without cable TV
Don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals live today on NBC and Peacock. Click here to sign up for Peacock if you don’t already have it.
Grammy Award-nominated artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022 before kickoff. Guyton released her debut album Remember Her Name to critical acclaim in September 2021 and it earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, the first-ever for a Black artist.
A performance of “America the Beautiful” by six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko will precede the national anthem. Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.
For more on the Super Bowl 2022 entertainment throughout Super Bowl Sunday:
- American urban contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift˜ Every Voice and Sing” alongside the LA Phil’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).
- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
How to watch the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” performances live
Performances of the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2022 will air live on NBC. For those without cable, join Peacock and stream the entertainment – and game – live! Each performance will be performed just before kickoff which is at 6:30 p.m. ET.