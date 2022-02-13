Super Bowl 2022: How to watch, stream national anthem, America the Beautiful performance live stream, TV channel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Super Bowl is about to kick off in just a few minutes but before that happens, the national anthem and America the Beautiful must be performed! NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch the pregame entertainment festivities including live streaming options and TV channel info, plus start times and more.

Grammy Award-nominated artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022 before kickoff. Guyton released her debut album Remember Her Name to critical acclaim in September 2021 and it earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, the first-ever for a Black artist.

A performance of “America the Beautiful” by six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko will precede the national anthem. Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

For more on the Super Bowl 2022 entertainment throughout Super Bowl Sunday:

How to watch the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” performances live

Performances of the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2022 will air live on NBC. For those without cable, join Peacock and stream the entertainment – and game – live! Each performance will be performed just before kickoff which is at 6:30 p.m. ET.