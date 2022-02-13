Super Bowl 2022: Watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear in special opening tease

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl LVI is set to kick off in just a few hours and the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are ready to take the field. Outside of the game itself, there will be plenty of entertainment throughout Super Bowl Sunday. Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem just before kickoff while Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. The pregame festivities will also feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a special opening tease.

Coverage for Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the game live.

Earlier this week, Johnson tweeted: “After all these years, my football dream of standing on the Super Bowl field has finally come true. This will be historic. This will be my honor. This will be electrifying. I’ll see you this Sunday!”

After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true 😄✊🏾 This will historic.

This will be my honor.

This will be ELECTRIFYING⚡️🔥 I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!! #SuperBowlLVI #SuperGoldSunday

2/13 on @NBC pic.twitter.com/xPsjB1WmdX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 7, 2022

The Rock will narrate the open for the 5:00 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, setting the stage for the historic “Super Gold Sunday,” which features coverage of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics. See the full schedule for “Super Gold Sunday” below.