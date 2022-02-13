NFL QBs with most Super Bowl wins: Where does Tom Brady rank ahead of Super Bowl 2022?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Getting to the Super Bowl is a challenge in itself and winning is another uphill battle. However, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who already owns a myriad of post season records, made his 10th career Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and extended his record of Super Bowl wins to 7. No other quarterback has appeared in more than 5 Super Bowls, let alone claimed over 4 rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second with 4. See below for the complete list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins and additional information on how to watch the big game.

RELATED: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl history: Every appearance, win, MVP, loss, and Super Bowl stats, records

NFL Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins all-time:

Tom Brady – 7

Joe Montana – 4

Terry Bradshaw – 4

Troy Aikman – 3

Eli Manning – 2

Peyton Manning – 2

Ben Roethlisberger – 2

John Elway – 2

Jim Plunkett – 2

Bob Griese – 2

Roger Staubach – 2

Bart Starr – 2

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins and Rings: