Watch Super Bowl 2022 live on Peacock: How to stream online, start time for Bengals vs. Rams NFL game

By Feb 13, 2022, 12:55 AM EST
5 Comments

A champion will finally be crowned when Super Bowl 2022 kicks off today at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC and Peacock are the homes for Super Bowl LVI when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET and game coverage starts at 6:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl on Peacock?

Peacock will stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup live starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football and NFL games on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. Peacock is available on devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Playstation 5, Roku, Xbox Series X and more.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

2022 NFL Playoff, Super Bowl Schedule

Super Bowl LVI

Divisional Round

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

  • Time: 4:30 p.m ET
  • TV channel: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, January 16

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC, Peacock

