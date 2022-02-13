Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide.

Follow our latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Saturday, February 12th Olympic Highlights:

Humphries leads, Meyers Taylor fourth as monobob makes Olympic debut:

Four-time Olympian Kaillie Humphries currently leads at the midpoint of women’s monobob. Humphries is competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen. Elana Meyers Taylor currently sits in fourth.

Swiss star Marco Odermatt wins giant slalom gold for first Olympic medal:

Marco Odermatt conquers the tough skiing conditions to win GOLD in the men's giant slalom! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/b67ngZIr0S — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Gold Marco Odermatt (Switzerland) Silver Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) Bronze Mathieu Faivre (France)

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR) becomes first woman to win 4 biathlon medals in a single Olympic Games

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland won the Women’s 10km Pursuit adding another medal to her hardware collection in Beijing. Prior to the pursuit, Roeiseland won gold in the mixed relay and women’s sprint, and bronze in the women’s 15km individual.

Biathlon – Women’s 10km Pursuit Gold Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway) Silver Elvira Oeberg (Sweden) Bronze Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Winter Olympics medal count

Winter Olympics news, live streaming, and TV schedule options

Note: Times and events are subject to change.

See below for more detail on how you can keep up with how to watch the 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.