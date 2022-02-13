The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Saturday, February 12th Olympic Highlights:
- Women’s Monobob makes its Olympic debut
- Marco Odermatt emerges from snowy giant slalom with breakthrough gold
- Roeiseland makes biathlon history with third Olympic gold in superlative 10km pursuit performance
Humphries leads, Meyers Taylor fourth as monobob makes Olympic debut:
Four-time Olympian Kaillie Humphries currently leads at the midpoint of women’s monobob. Humphries is competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen. Elana Meyers Taylor currently sits in fourth.
Swiss star Marco Odermatt wins giant slalom gold for first Olympic medal:
|Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom
|Gold
|Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)
|Silver
|Zan Kranjec (Slovenia)
|Bronze
|Mathieu Faivre (France)
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR) becomes first woman to win 4 biathlon medals in a single Olympic Games
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland won the Women’s 10km Pursuit adding another medal to her hardware collection in Beijing. Prior to the pursuit, Roeiseland won gold in the mixed relay and women’s sprint, and bronze in the women’s 15km individual.
|Biathlon – Women’s 10km Pursuit
|Gold
|Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)
|Silver
|Elvira Oeberg (Sweden)
|Bronze
|Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
