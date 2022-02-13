2022 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 20. Coverage will be live on NBC and Peacock.
WATCH LIVE: Sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics now!
The Beijing Winter Olympics will feature some of Team USA’s best and brightest stars who can make history in China. Mikaela Shiffrin (26, Edwards, Colorado), a once-in-a-generation skier, is a gold medal threat in any event that she enters. The three-time Olympic medalist (two gold) could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games. Shaun White (35, Carlsbad, California), a four-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist will try to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). Chloe Kim (21, Torrance, California), the 2018 Olympic champion in women’s halfpipe, returns to chase a second straight gold medal. Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, took nearly two years off from competition between 2019 and early 2021, healing an ankle injury.
RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch, stream Beijing Winter Games on Peacock
You can watch all of Team USA’s stars and much more on Peacock, the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Peacock will provide live stream coverage of every single event. Click here for additional information on how you can live stream the Games.
RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games
See below for a day-by-day viewing guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics featuring the most highly anticipated moments for each day and additional information on how to watch. All of the events listed below are scheduled to take place during primetime on NBC.
What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?
- Monday – Saturday: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Sunday: 7:00 p.m. ET
Day-by-day TV viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games
*All time is listed as ET. Times are subject to change.
Saturday, February 5 (Day 1):
- Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury–arguably the most dominant athlete in any Winter Olympic sport–competes in the Men’s Moguls Final. Kingsbury is the defending Olympic gold medalist, a 3-time world champion, and 9-time overall World Cup champion.
- When: 6:30 a.m. on NBC and USA Network
- The figure skating team event continues with the women’s short program and the men’s free skate. Karen Chen (Fremont, CA), who finished fourth at the 2021 World Championships, will compete for the U.S. We’ll also get a chance to see Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valiyeva, the overwhelming gold-medal favorite, compete.
- When: Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
- Two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, California) could become the first snowboarder to win 3 straight Olympic gold medals.
- When: 8:30 p.m. on USA Network
- 2018 Olympic champion Red Gerard (Silverthorne, CO) competes in snowboarding where he could become the first man to repeat as the slopestyle gold medalist
- When: 11:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Sunday, February 6 (Day 2):
- Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have her first medal chance in Beijing competing in Women’s Giant Slalom. Shiffrin is the defending Olympic gold medalist in this event and may be competing in as many as five events in Beijing.
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
- The figure skating action continues in the team event as the U.S. will be represented by Alexa Knierim (Addison, Illinois) and Brandon Frazier (Colorado Springs, Colorado) in the pairs’ free skate.
- When: 8:55 p.m. on NBC
- Karen Chen (Fremont, CA) will be competing in the women’s short program, which is followed by the men’s free skate
- Darian Stevens (Missoula, MT) who competed in 2018, looks to move closer towards her first Olympic medal in the Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification
- Bryce Bennett (Tahoe City, California), Travis Ganong (Alpine Meadows, California), and Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) will compete for the U.S. in the men’s downhill.
- When: 11:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock
- Red Gerard (Silverthorne, Colorado) looks to go back-to-back in snowboard slopestyle. Gerard became snowboarding’s youngest Olympic gold medalist in this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.
- When: 11:00 p.m. on Peacock
Monday, February 7 (Day 3):
- China’s Eileen Gu the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother will have her first medal opportunity in Beijing in the Women’s Big Air Final.
- When: 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) and Travis Ganong (Alpine Meadows, California) will represent the U.S. in the Men’s Super-G.
- When: 10:05 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
- After a disastrous short program erased his medal chances in 2018, three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) will begin his road to redemption.
- When: 11:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
- The USA women’s hockey vs. Canada women’s hockey teams face off in the preliminary round for a new chapter in one of the biggest rivalries in winter sports (of six gold medals ever awarded in women’s hockey, five have been won by either the U.S. or Canada).
- When: 12:15 a.m. on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com & Peacock
RELATED: Arianna Fontana overcomes off-ice turmoil to defend Olympic gold
Tuesday, February 8 (Day 4):
- Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will race in one of her signature events: Women’s Slalom. Shiffrin looks to bounce back after crashing out of the Giant Slalom event earlier this week.
- When: 9:15 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
- Chloe Kim (Torrance, California) and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) compete in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. Kim is the defending Olympic gold medalist and two-time reigning world champion in the women’s event.
- When: 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Wednesday, February 9 (Day 5):
- Chloe Kim (Torrance, California) looks for the repeat gold in the women’s halfpipe final.
- Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah), competing in the Men’s Free Skate, will look for redemption in Beijing after finishing 5th in PyeongChang.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch Figure Skating, TV Schedule, live stream info
Thursday, February 10 (Day 6)
- 35-year-old Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) will compete in the men’s halfpipe final, attempting to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win 4 gold medals in the same individual event (although two other athletes competing in Beijing also have the chance to hit that milestone).
- When: 8:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
- Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have another possible medal opportunity in the Women’s Super-G.
- When: 10:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
- The U.S. women’s hockey team takes on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal.
- When: 11:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Friday, February 11 (Day 7)
- Mixed Team Snowboard Cross–one of four new mixed-gender events on the 2022 program–will make its highly anticipated Olympic debut.
- When: 9:15 p.m on NBC and Peacock
- The U.S. men’s hockey team faces Canada in the preliminary round.
- When: 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock
Saturday, February 12 (Day 8)
- At 37-years-old, Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge, Colorado) will compete in Women’s Skeleton. Beijing marks the 37-year-olds fifth Olympic Games. Uhlaender narrowly missed a medal at the 2014 Sochi Games finishing four one-hundredths of a second behind the eventual bronze medalist.
- Monobob will make its Olympic debut with Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) and Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) as two of the U.S.’s top contenders. Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in two-woman, will be competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Sunday, February 13 (Day 9)
- Speed skater Erin Jackson (Ocala, Florida) will compete in the Women’s 500m. In 2018, Jackson became the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic long track speed skating team after just four months of serious on-ice training.
- When: 8:55 a.m. on NBC and Peacock
- After Super Bowl LVI (6:30 p.m. on NBC), Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) and Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) will attempt to make history by winning the first-ever gold medal in women’s monobob.
- In Ice Dance, the U.S. has two teams that can contend for a medal–Madison Hubbell (Lansing, Michigan)/Zach Donohue (Hartford, Connecticut) and Madison Chock (Redondo Beach, California) /Evan Bates (Ann Arbor, Michigan).
- When: 10:45 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV channel info for NFL game
Monday, February 14 (Day 10)
- Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, California) and Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) are medal contenders in Women’s Big Air and Women’s Downhill, and a trio of U.S. men–Colby Stevenson (Portsmouth, New Hampshire), Nick Goepper (Fort Wayne, Indiana), and Alex Hall (Fairbanks, Alaska) all have shots at a medal in Men’s Slopestyle.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Tuesday, February 15 (Day 11)
- Women’s Figure Skating begins with the short program featuring a group of teenagers from Russia–including 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva–who could sweep the podium after transforming what’s possible in the world of figure skating.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Wednesday, February 16 (Day 12)
- Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have her final medal opportunity in Women’s Combined.
- When: 9:30 p.m. on NBC
- One of the fiercest rivalries in sports could continue as the U.S. and Canada are predicted to face off again for the gold medal. The two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments where Women’s hockey has been contested.
- When: 11:05 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Thursday, February 17 (Day 13)
- Speed skater Brittany Bowe (Ocala, Florida) looks to earn her first individual Olympic medal in the women’s 1000m.
- Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu (2019, 2020) from Richmond, California competes in the Women’s Free Skate. In 2019, Liu became the first female skater to land both a triple Axel and a quad Lutz in the same program.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Friday, February 18 (Day 14)
- The Figure Skating pairs event commences as China looks to continue its tradition of dominance at home with Sui Wenjing and Han Cong. China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)
The final day of primetime competition takes place as U.S. bobsledder Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) competes for her fourth medal in the two-woman event. The men’s hockey final will also take place as well as the Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate–the most anticipated event for the host county.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Sunday, February 20 (Day 16)
The Closing Ceremony takes place officially brings the Games to an end.
- When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics
Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!