Winter Olympics 2022 Curling schedule: How to watch, stream live, TV channel, dates, start times

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Curling schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here and watch every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Curling will take place at the National Aquatics Center located in the Beijing competition zone. The venue, known as “The Water Cube” when it hosted swimming at the 2008 Olympics has now been nicknamed “The Ice Cube”. The U.S. men’s team that claimed a surprising gold medal in PyeongChang is back together in Beijing–that includes 39-year-old John Shuster (Chisholm, MN) who is set to become the first curler to appear at five Olympics since the sport became a full medal event in 1998. Click here to find out the full Team USA athlete roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of curling and every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

2022 Winter Olympics Curling Schedule

Women’s Curling Schedule

Round Robin

Fri Feb 11 1:05 a.m. CAN vs JPN 1:05 a.m. KOR vs GBR 1:05 a.m. SUI vs ROC 1:05 a.m. USA vs CHN



8:05 p.m. JPN vs DEN 8:05 p.m. KOR vs ROC 8:05 p.m. SWE vs CAN



Sat. Feb 12 7:05 a.m. DEN vs SUI 7:05 a.m. GBR vs USA 7:05 a.m. ROC vs JPN 7:05 a.m. SWE vs CHN



Sun. Feb 13 1:05 a.m. DEN vs GBR 1:05 a.m. KOR vs CHN 1:05 a.m. SUI vs CAN 1:05 a.m. USA vs SWE



8:05 p.m. CAN vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. CHN vs JPN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. USA vs. KOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Mon. Feb 14 7:05 a.m. DEN vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. GBR vs CAN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. JPN vs KOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. SUI vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Tues. Feb 15 1:05 a.m. CHN vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. GBR vs JPN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. SWE vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. USA vs SUI Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



8:05 p.m. CHN vs GBR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. CAN vs. USA CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. SUI vs. KOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Wed. Feb 16 7:05 a.m. CAN vs CHN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. KOR vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. ROC vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. JPN vs USA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Thurs. Feb 17 1:05 a.m. DEN vs CAN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. JPN vs SUI Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. KOR vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. ROC vs GBR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Women’s Semifinals

Fri. Feb. 18 7:05 a.m. Sheet B Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. Sheet C Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Women’s Bronze Medal match

Sat. Feb 19 at 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Women’s Gold Medal match

Sat. Feb 19 at 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Men’s Curling Schedule

Round Robin

Sat. Feb 12 1:05 a.m. CAN vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. DEN vs SUI Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. ITA vs CHN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. USA vs NOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. CHN vs GB Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. ITA vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. NOR vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. USA vs CAN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Sun. Feb 13 7:05 a.m. CHN vs USA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. GBR vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. SUI vs ITA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mon. Feb 14 1:05 a.m. CAN vs ITA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. DEN vs NOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. ROC vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. SUI vs GBR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. CAN vs CHN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. ROC vs NOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. SUI vs USA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. SWE vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Tues. Feb 15 7:05 a.m. ITA vs USA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. NOR vs CHN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. ROC vs CAN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. SWE vs GBR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Wed. Feb 16 1:05 a.m. CHN vs SUI Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. GBR vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. ITA vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. CAN vs GBR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. DEN vs USA CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. NOR vs ITA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. SWE vs SUI Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Men’s Curling Semifinals

Thurs. Feb 17 at 7:05 a.m. Sheet B Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Thurs. Feb 17 at 7:05 a.m. Sheet D Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Men’s Curling Bronze Medal Match

Fri. Feb 18 at 1:30 a.m. USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Men’s Gold Medal Match

Sat. Feb 19 at 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



