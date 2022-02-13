2022 Super Bowl odds, picks, predictions: Rams vs. Bengals spread, line, NFL betting favorite to win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl LVI is just hours away and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to play on football’s biggest stage in Los Angeles, California. Joe Burrow will try and lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history while Matthew Stafford will look to win a title after not winning a playoff game in his twelve years with the Detroit Lions.

The 2022 Super Bowl will air live on NBC and Peacock this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the game live!

Super Bowl 2022 odds, spread, line, favorite to win

According to PointsBet, the Los Angeles Rams are this year’s favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals to win the coveted Lombardi Trophy. See more on the point spread, moneyline and points total below and check out NBC Sports EDGE for more betting, fantasy news and more.

Point spread : Rams -4.5 (-105), Bengals +4.5 (-115)

: Rams -4.5 (-105), Bengals +4.5 (-115) Moneyline : Rams -210, Bengals +175

: Rams -210, Bengals +175 Over/under total : 49 points: over (-115), under (-105)

: 49 points: over (-115), under (-105) NBC Sports EDGE: Super Bowl LVI Handicap

Super Bowl LVI picks and predictions

Who will score a touchdown in Super Bowl 2022?

Who has the best value to score a touchdown in the big game this weekend? Looking at players like Tee Higgins, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford at NBC Sports EDGE.

