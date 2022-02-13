Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch the best, funniest leaked ads that will air on Sunday during Rams vs. Bengals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl 56 is just hours away and while most attention will be on the game being played between the Bengals and Rams, plenty of viewers will be talking about the commercials that air during breaks in action. Which companies will you see during Super Bowl LVI live on NBC and Peacock? And how much do these ads cost to air? See below for a sneak peek of this year’s highly anticipated Super Bowl commercials.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

How much does it cost to advertise during the Super Bowl?

Going all the way back to the first Super Bowl in 1967, the average price of an advertisement was anywhere from $37,500 to $42,500. Now, in 2022, you need $6.5 million to air a 30-second spot: the most expensive average cost for a Super Bowl commercial in NFL history. Check out a complete year-by-year list of the cost to advertise at the Super Bowl.

Watch Super Bowl commercials 2022

Amazon featuring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

AT&T Fiber featuring Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

Bic EZ Reach Lighters featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

BMA USA featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger

Booking.com featuring Idris Elba

Budweiser – A Clydesdale’s Journey directed by Chloé Zhao

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda featuring Guy Fieri

Bud Light NEXT

Busch Beer

Carvana

Cheetos, Doritos Flamin’ Hot

General Motors featuring Mike Myers, Rob Lowe, Heather Graham, Robert Wagner, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling

Hellman’s Mayo featuring Pete Davidson

Lays featuring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

Nissan featuring Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista

Pepsi featuring Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw and Victor Cruz

Planet Fitness featuring Lindsay Logan

Rakuten featuring Hannah Waddingham

Sam’s Club featuring Kevin Hart

Squarespace featuring Zendaya

Uber Eats featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah and Nicholas Braun

Vroom

WeatherTech