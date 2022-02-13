Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As we approach the end of the 2021-22 NFL season, the question of which team will win Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) becomes more pressing. The 2021 Super Bowl featured Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady led the Bucs to a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The win snapped the second-longest active postseason drought in NFL history.

The old football adage states that “Defense wins championships” but offensive power has proved to be the difference maker in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Just four years ago, Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles past the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in a 41-33 thriller. But even that game is not the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Super Bowl XXIX, which took place on Jan. 29, 1995, was the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The game featured the San Francisco 49ers and (formerly named) San Diego Chargers. The 49ers’ offense scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth. Quarterback Steve Young won the game MVP as he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns while wide receiver Jerry Rice recorded 10 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Together, the two led the 49ers to a 49-26 win over the Chargers for a combined 75 total points scored.

The 49ers actually also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl, scoring 55 points in Super Bowl XXIV on Jan. 28, 1990 against the Denver Broncos. San Francisco won the game, 55-10.

While offensive powerhouses have been difference-makers in the Super Bowl over the years, defense has also proven to be invaluable.

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Most of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls occurred during the early days of the event, but some of the lowest-scoring games also happened more recently. The lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history is Super Bowl LIII which was played on Feb. 3, 2019 between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots won, 13-3, for a combined 16 points. The scoring of the night came consisted of three field goals and one rushing touchdown by Sony Michel. Brady threw for 262 yards and no touchdowns while Jared Goff threw for 229 yards and one interception.

Following Super Bowl LII, the next six lowest-scoring Super Bowls came within the first nine iterations of the game.

Below are the 10 highest-scoring and 10 lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history as we prepare to enter the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Highest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl XXIX in 1995: San Francisco 49ers defeat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26 (75 combined points)

Super Bowl LII in 2018: Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots, 41-33 (74 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Oakland Raiders, 41-21 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVII in 1993: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XIII in 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31 (66 combined points)

Super Bowl XLVII in 2013: Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl XXIV in 1990: San Francisco 49ers defeat the Denver Broncos, 55-10 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl LI in 2017: New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 (62 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004: New England Patriots defeat the Carolina Panthers, 32-29 (61 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVI in 1992: Washington defeats Buffalo Bills, 37-24 (61 combined points)

Lowest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl LIII in 2019: New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3 (16 combined points)

Super Bowl VII in 1973: Miami Dolphins defeat Washington, 14-7 (21 combined points)

Super Bowl IX in 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6 (22 combined points)

Super Bowl III in 1969: New York Jets defeat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7 (23 combined points)

Super Bowl VI in 1972: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 (27 combined points)

Super Bowl V in 1971: Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13 (29 combined points)

Super Bowl IV in 1970: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7 (30 combined points)

Super Bowl XLII in 2008: New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots, 17-14 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl XL in 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl VIII in 1974: Miami Dolphins defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 (31 combined points)

