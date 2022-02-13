2022 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for Super Bowl LVI: Kickoff time, date, TV schedule for Rams vs. Bengals

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results, schedule and updated bracket for every game through the AFC and NFC conference championship games. Check out the full 2022 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule here.
2022 Super Bowl Schedule
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022
- Kickoff time: 6:00 p.m. ET (Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET)
- Location: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- TV channel, live stream: NBC, watch live on Peacock
- Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar
- National anthem: Mickey Guyton
2022 NFL Conference Championships Schedule
AFC Championship Game
(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final score: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)
- Recap: Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after 27-24 overtime upset of Chiefs
NFC Championship Game
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- Final score: Rams 20, 49ers 17
- Recap: Rams defeat 49ers 20-17 to advance to Super Bowl LVI
2022 NFL Scores: Divisional Round
Sunday, January 23
(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Final score: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27
- Recap: Rams beat Buccaneers in NFL playoff classic
(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final score: Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)
- Recap: Travis Kelce’s overtime touchdown hands Chiefs stunning 42-36 win
Saturday, January 22
(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans
- Final score: Bengals 19, Titans 16
- Recap: Bengals advance to AFC Championship Game with 19-16 win over Titans
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers
- Final score: 49ers 13, Packers 10
- Recap: 49ers knock off Packers in 13-10 win at Lambeau Field
2022 NFL Scores: Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
- Final score: Bengals 26, Raiders 19
- Recap: Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders
(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
- Final score: Bills 47, Patriots 17
- Recap: Bills dominate Patriots 47-17 to open playoff run
Sunday, January 16
(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Final score: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15
- Recap: Buccaneers begin their title defense with destruction of Eagles
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
- Final score: 49ers 23, Cowboys 17
- Recap: 49ers hold on for dramatic 23-17 upset of Cowboys
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21
- Recap: Chiefs advance with dominant 42-21 victory over Steelers
Monday, January 17
(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- Final score: Rams 34, Cardinals 11
- Recap: Rams advance by thrashing Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night
2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket
Check back after each game for final scores