NFL playoffs, Super Bowl bracket 2022: TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

After the 2021-22 NFL regular season came to a dramatic close, it’s time for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The playoff picture is set with two teams remaining in the hunt to win Super Bowl 2022 today: the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2022 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2022
And then there were TWO.#RuleTheJungle | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/ViiGO215Qb
— Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 31, 2022
2022 Championship Sunday bracket
AFC Championship game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs – Bengals advance
NFC Championship game: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams – Rams advance
2022 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule
Super Bowl LVI
- Teams playing: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday February 13
- Time: Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET; kickoff at 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV, live stream: NBC, watch live on Peacock
NFL Conference Championships
Sunday, January 30
- AFC Championship game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- NFC Championship game: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
NFL Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
- 4:30 p.m ET: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans
- TV channel: CBS
- 8:15 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers
- TV channel: FOX
Sunday, January 23
- 3:00 p.m. ET: (4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TV channel: NBC, Peacock
- 6:30 p.m. ET: (3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- TV channel: CBS
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
- 4:30 p.m ET: (5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
- TV channel: NBC, Peacock
- Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathryn Tappen (sideline), Terry McAuley (rules analyst)
- 8:15 p.m. ET: (6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
- TV channel: CBS
- Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Sunday, January 16
- 1:00 p.m. ET: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TV channel: FOX
- Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
- 4:30 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
- TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
- Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- 8:15 p.m. ET: (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- TV channel: NBC, Peacock
- Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth
Monday, January 17
- 8:00 p.m. ET: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
What teams are still playing in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?
AFC Playoff Picture
(1) Tennessee Titans – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed in next round
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs – Chiefs advance
(6) New England Patriots vs. (3) Buffalo Bills – Bills advance
(5) Las Vegas Raiders vs. (4) Cincinnati Bengals – Bengals advance
NFC Playoff Picture
(1) Green Bay Packers – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed in next round
(7) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Buccaneers advance
(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Dallas Cowboys – 49ers advance
(5) Arizona Cardinals vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams – Rams advance
Final 2022 NFL Playoffs Standings
Final AFC Playoff Standings
- Tennessee Titans (12-5) – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage)
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) – clinched division title
- Buffalo Bills (11-6) – clinched division title
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) – clinched division title
- Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) – clinched playoff berth
- New England Patriots (10-7) – clinched playoff berth
- Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) – clinched playoff berth
Final NFC Playoff Standings
- Green Bay Packers (13-4) – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) – clinched division title
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5) – clinched division title
- Los Angeles Rams (12-5) – clinched division title
- Arizona Cardinals (11-5) – clinched playoff berth
- San Francisco 49ers (10-7) – clinched playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) – clinched playoff berth
