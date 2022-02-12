Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Saturday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 17 total medals followed by Germany and Canada with 14 each. Germany and Norway have 8 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 11 total medals: 5 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule
Winter Olympics schedule today
Saturday, February 12 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Ski Jumping & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Biathlon & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing (AD)
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, USA vs CAN
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Bobsled
|Women’s Monobob: Heats 1 & 2
|PEACOCK
|9:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Freestyle, Bobsled & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|9:00 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|9:15 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim SVK vs. LAT
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|11:45 PM
|Figure Skating
|Practice: Women (ROC, United States)
|PEACOCK
|12:45 AM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Cross-Country Skiing
|Men’s 4x10km Relay
|USA, PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim FIN vs. SWE
|PEACOCK
|4:00 AM
|Biathlon
|Women’s 10km and Men’s 12.5km Pursuits
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Short Track, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Short Track
|Women’s 3000m Relay Finals, Men’s 500m Finals
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Aerials Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 9
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs USA
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs ITA
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Speed Skating & More
|NBC
|8:00 AM
|Speed Skating
|Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim CHN vs. CAN
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim USA vs. GER
|USA
|8:50 AM
|Speed Skating
|Women’s 500m
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:15 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Fig. Skating & More
|USA
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
