Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Saturday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 17 total medals followed by Germany and Canada with 14 each. Germany and Norway have 8 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 11 total medals: 5 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Saturday, February 12 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Ski Jumping & More USA, PEACOCK 2:30 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Biathlon & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing (AD) NBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs GBR PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs ROC PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs SWE PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, USA vs CAN CNBC, PEACOCK 8:30 PM Bobsled Women’s Monobob: Heats 1 & 2 PEACOCK 9:00 PM Olympic Sports Freestyle, Bobsled & More USA, PEACOCK 9:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying PEACOCK 9:15 PM Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1 PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Prelim SVK vs. LAT CNBC, PEACOCK 11:45 PM Figure Skating Practice: Women (ROC, United States) PEACOCK 12:45 AM Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2 PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs GBR PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs CHN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs CAN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE PEACOCK 2:00 AM Cross-Country Skiing Men’s 4x10km Relay USA, PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim FIN vs. SWE PEACOCK 4:00 AM Biathlon Women’s 10km and Men’s 12.5km Pursuits PEACOCK 6:00 AM Olympic Sports Short Track, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK 6:00 AM Short Track Women’s 3000m Relay Finals, Men’s 500m Finals PEACOCK 6:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials Qualifying PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 9 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs USA PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs DEN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs ITA PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Daytime: Speed Skating & More NBC 8:00 AM Speed Skating Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim CHN vs. CAN PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim USA vs. GER USA 8:50 AM Speed Skating Women’s 500m PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:15 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Fig. Skating & More USA

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.