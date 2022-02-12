Who is broadcasting the 2022 Super Bowl? TV channel, announcers, live stream schedule for Bengals vs. Rams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The AFC and NFC Championship games have come to an end and Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is on Sunday. NBC Sports will have a record 27 hosts, analysts and commentators in eight locations around Los Angeles and at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday. Keep reading to see who will be part of the festivities as well as who is announcing the game, the TV channel, live streaming info and much more.

What TV channel and time is the 2022 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 2022 will air across NBC, Telemundo and Peacock on Sunday, February 13. This year’s Big Game will mark NBC’s 20th Super Bowl broadcast and Peacock’s first– sign up for Peacock here! Telemundo will be the first Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl. Coverage for Super Bowl LVI will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and the game starts at 6:00 p.m. ET.

NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl but the network decided to swap years in order to televise both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Who is announcing the Super Bowl this year?

Play-by-play announcer : Al Michaels

: Al Michaels Analyst : Cris Collinsworth

: Cris Collinsworth Sideline reporters : Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen

: Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen Rules analyst: Terry McAulay

Al Michaels will call his 11th Super Bowl play-by-play assignment at Super Bowl LVI, tying Pat Summerall for most ever by a television commentator. Cris Collinsworth will work alongside Michaels as the main analyst. Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporters while three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will be the network’s rules analyst. Super Bowl LVI will be the fifth Super Bowl assignment for Collinsworth and Tafoya, and the first game assignment for both Tappen and McAulay.

Who else will be part of NBC’s Super Bowl LVI broadcast?

Mike Tirico, who will begin hosting the Olympic primetime show in Beijing on Thursday, February 3, will also host the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Tirico will then host NBC Sports’ Super Bowl halftime show as well as lead the Lombardi Trophy presentation after the game.

Maria Taylor will make her Super Bowl hosting debut during Sunday’s pregame show. She will also appear at halftime before the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. In addition to Taylor, Drew Brees will be making his Super Bowl television debut on the Super Bowl pregame show. Also appearing on the pregame show will be Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms and Jac Collinsworth.

Mike Florio will be on location reporting on the news surrounding Super Bowl LVI while Peter King will present a feature and additional commentary. Other names and faces you’ll see throughout “Super Gold Sunday:” NBC News’ Steve Kornacki, Michael Smith and Michael Holley from Peacock’s Brother From Another, Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, Rutledge Wood and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

How can I stream Super Bowl 2022 live?

Super Bowl LVI will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. In addition, viewers can watch on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App on desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. They are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.