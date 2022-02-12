Super Bowl Sunday 2022 schedule: How to watch, live stream, TV channel for Rams vs. Bengals, Winter Olympics, Premier League

This Super Bowl Sunday NBC and Peacock have you covered with an exciting, jam-packed slate of sports. We’ve got Premier League matches, 2022 Winter Olympic events, and of course the big game–Super Bowl 2022 between the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. See below for the full sports schedule for Super Bowl Sunday tomorrow. Plus, be sure to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the action live!
Super Bowl Sunday 2022 Sports Schedule:
(All times are are listed as ET)
Premier League matches on Sunday:
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium – 9:00 a.m.
- Burnley vs Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock Premium – 9:00 a.m.
- Spurs vs Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium – 9:00 a.m.
- Leicester vs West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium – 11:30 a.m.
How to watch Super Bowl 2022:
- When: Sunday, February 13, 2022
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com
- PFT’s Super Bowl LVI picks and predictions
2022 Winter Olympics schedule on NBC and Peacock:
Events in the morning:
- Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying – 8:00 a.m.
- Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Qualifying – 8:30 a.m.
- Speed Skating – Women’s 500m – 8:55 a.m.
- Cross Country Skiing – Men’s 4×10 km Relay – 9:45 a.m.
- Short Track – Men’s 500m, Women’s 3000m Relay Finals – 11:15 a.m.
Primetime events:
- Bobsled – Women’s Monobob, Final Run – 10:45 p.m.
- Figure Skating – Free Dance (Final group) – 10:50 p.m.
- Speed Skating – Women’s 500m – 11:45 p.m.
How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:
In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.