Super Bowl 2022: Who is Kendrick Lamar, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI is right around the corner and the 2022 halftime show is almost here. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the NFL Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show including a closer look at one of the night’s performers: Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige will all headline this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13 and can be watched and streamed live on NBC and Peacock.

Kendrick Lamar released his first major-label album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012 and followed that up with To Pimp a Butterfly in 2015 which became his first number one album on the Billboard 200 chart. Lamar also produced and curated the soundtrack for the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. The single from that film soundtrack, “All the Stars” featuring SZA, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Since then, Kendrick Lamar has announced that a new album is on the way.

Take a look at more of Kendrick Lamar’s biography and career accolades below:

Kendrick Lamar’s biography

Where is Kendrick Lamar from? He was born in Compton, California

How old is Kendrick Lamar? Age: 34

What is Kendrick Lamar's full name? Kendrick Lamar Duckworth

Kendrick Lamar’s music career

Career : Rapper, songwriter, record producer

: Rapper, songwriter, record producer Genres : Hip hop, progressive rap, jazz rap

: Hip hop, progressive rap, jazz rap First major label album : Good Kid, M.A.A.D City released on October 22, 2012

: Good Kid, M.A.A.D City released on October 22, 2012 Most recent album : Damn released on April 14, 2017

: Damn released on April 14, 2017 Record label: Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope

Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope Grammy wins: 13

13 Grammy nominations: 39

Notable Songs by Kendrick Lamar

Swimming Pools (Drank) (2012)

(2012) Poetic Justice featuring Drake (2013)

featuring Drake (2013) i (2014)

(2014) The Blacker the Berry (2015)

(2015) King Kunta (2015)

(2015) Bad Blood with Taylor Swift (2015)

with Taylor Swift (2015) The Greatest with Sia (2016)

with Sia (2016) Don’t Wanna Know with Maroon 5 (2016)

with Maroon 5 (2016) Humble (2017)

(2017) Loyalty featuring Rihanna (2017)

featuring Rihanna (2017) Love featuring Zacari (2017)

featuring Zacari (2017) All the Stars with SZA (2018)

with SZA (2018) King’s Dead with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake (2018)

with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake (2018) Pray for Me with The Weeknd (2018)

with The Weeknd (2018) Family Ties with Baby Keem (2021)

How to watch Super Bowl 2022

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCsports.com, NBC Sports app

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. NBC and Peacock will be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl.