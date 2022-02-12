Super Bowl 2022 rosters: Rams, Bengals starting lineups, QBs and key players on Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl 56 kicks off this Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles featuring a highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams are making their fifth trip to the Super Bowl while the Bengals are making their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Watch the 2022 Super Bowl live on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles’ key offseason acquisition, is looking to lead the Rams to their second Super Bowl trophy. Stafford went twelve years in Detroit without winning a playoff game.

For Cincinnati, quarterback Joe Burrow is looking to help the Bengals get their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft led the Bengals to their best regular season since 2015 in addition to three victories this postseason.

Take a look at scores from the AFC and NFC Championship Games and the previous round recaps to see how each team and player progressed to this point:

AFC Championship Game final score : Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)

: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT) NFC Championship Game final score: Rams 20, 49ers 17

Keep reading to see the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Plus, see below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Running Back: Cam Akers

Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp

Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr.

Tight End: Kendall Blanton; Tyler Higbee is still questionable

Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth

Left Guard: David Edwards

Center: Brian Allen

Right Tackle: Rob Havenstein

Right Guard: Austin Corbett

Defense

Defensive End: Aaron Donald

Defensive End: A’Shawn Robinson

Tackle: Greg Gaines

Tackle: Bobby Brown III

Inside Linebacker: Troy Reeder

Inside Linebacker: Christian Rozeboom

Linebacker: Von Miller

Cornerback: Leonard Floyd

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

Strong Safety: Nick Scott

Free Safety: Taylor Rapp

Special Teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker

Kicker: Matt Gay

Punt Returner: Brandon Powell

Kick Returner: Brandon Powell

Key Reserves

Van Jefferson, Sony Michel, Eric Weddle, Troy Reeder, Nick Scott, A’Shawn Robinson, Darious Williams

Rams Roster Updates and Injuries

Offense

Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Running Back: Joe Mixon

Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase

Wide Receiver: Tee Higgins

Tight End: C.J. Uzomah

Left Tackle: Jonah Williams

Left Guard: Quinton Spain

Center: Trey Hopkins

Right Tackle: Isaiah Prince

Right Guard: Hakeem Adeniji

Defense

Defensive End: Trey Hendrickson

Defensive End: Sam Hubbard

Tackle: D.J. Reader

Tackle: B.J. Hill

Inside Linebacker: Germaine Pratt

Inside Linebacker: Markus Bailey

Linebacker: Logan Wilson

Cornerback: Chidobe Awuzie

Cornerback: Eli Apple

Strong Safety: Vonn Bell

Free Safety: Jessie Bates III

Special Teams

Punter: Kevin Huber

Kicker: Evan McPherson

Punt Returner: Trenton Irwin

Kick Returner: Chris Evans

Key Reserves

Tyler Boyd, Samaje Perine, Drew Sample, Eli Apple, Clay Johnston, Mitchell Wilcox

Bengals Roster Updates and Injuries

Bengals had “last big work day” before Super Bowl LVI.

Joe Burrow was named the 2021 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow led the league with a 70.4 passer rating, passing for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Bengals won the AFC North and went 10-6 in the 16 games Burrow started.

After six years of quarterbacks and running backs winning the award, Ja’Marr Chase broke the streak by winning 2021 offensive rookie of the year.

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has vowed all week that he will be ready to play in Super Bowl LVI and he took a step toward making that a reality on Thursday.

