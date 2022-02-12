Super Bowl 2022 injury reports: Latest player news, Rams vs. Bengals key roster updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl Sunday 2022 is just days away and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) are set to play in football’s biggest game. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the 2022 Super Bowl including all the key injury news and roster updates ahead of kickoff. Super Bowl LVI will air live on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Two teams remain with a chance to win it all at Super Bowl LVI and according to PointsBet, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are betting favorites over Joe Burrow and the Bengals. But which players have landed on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup?

Uzomah said that he is considered day-to-day, adding that if his knee is a little sore on game day “it’s go time.” Uzomah posted a 13/135/1 receiving line in the opening two rounds of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Rams place Tyler Higbee (knee) on injured reserve Higbee is going to sit out the Super Bowl, leaving Kendall Blanton to operate as the full-time starting tight end for the Rams in the Super Bowl. Blanton ran routes on 75% of dropbacks against the 49ers, and that was with Higbee posting a 21% route rate before being injured. Rams activate Darrell Henderson (knee) from injured reserve Henderson will give the Rams another option at running back, which head-coach Sean McVay said Wednesday would be “a good, three-back rotation, based on how the game unfolds.” With a Bengals defense that is below average at stopping the run and Akers dealing with a shoulder issue, Henderson has a chance of emerging as the hot hand in the Super Bowl. Cam Akers (shoulder) practiced in full on Thursday It’s another good sign at running back for the Rams and should mean he’s active for Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay has talked up a three-man committee with the return of Darrell Henderson this week, but Akers remains the favorite to get the majority of the snaps for the Rams this week. Van Jefferson (knee) was upgraded to full in Thursday’s practice

Jefferson has been dealing with a knee injury during the postseason but has played 90% and 87% of the snaps in the last two games. According to NBC Sports EDGE, Jefferson figures to be in line for his usual workload against the Bengals.

