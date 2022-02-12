Monobob Winter Olympics Schedule, live stream, how to watch online

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Find out when Monobob will be on TV, event dates and start times are, and see how to live stream all the action on Peacock.

What is it Monobob?

Women will be making history this Winter Olympics, monobob will be making its debut at the 2022 Beijing Games. Monobob gets its name because it’s just the pilot in the sled. Monobob is a women-only event that requires a single athlete to control the sled’s route. Unlike some other sliding events, that have customized sleds, monobob competitors will all use the same standard sled.

Male bobsledders have always had 2 medal events (two-man and four-man), the addition of this event now gives women two medal opportunities as well (two-woman bobsled and monobob).

United States Monobob Athletes

Kaillie Humphries and American Elana Meyers Taylor are coming into the Beijing Olympics as favorites to contend for medals. The two athletes are veterans of bobsledding and each has prior Olympic medals. Both have intriguing paths to Beijing:

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion from Canada, switched to representing the United States in 2019.

Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving at the 2022 Winter Olympics, is now cleared to compete following two consecutive negative tests.

2022 Winter Olympics Monobob Schedule

Date Time (EST) Event Sat, 12 Feb 8:30 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 1 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sat, 12 Feb 10:00 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sun, 13 Feb 8:30 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 3 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sun, 13 Feb 10:00 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 4 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics Bobsled: TV schedule, how to watch online, event times, dates, and more.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics for real-time medal count, and more up-to-date information.

Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!