Watch Super Bowl 2022 live on Peacock: How to stream online, start time for Bengals vs. Rams NFL game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A champion will finally be crowned when Super Bowl 2022 kicks off tomorrow at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC and Peacock are the homes for Super Bowl LVI when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET and game coverage starts at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday!

How can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl on Peacock?

Peacock will stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals match-up live starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football and NFL games on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. Peacock is available on devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Playstation 5, Roku, Xbox Series X and more.

RELATED: When is the 2022 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, national anthem, location

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

2022 NFL Playoff, Super Bowl Schedule

Super Bowl LVI

Teams : Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Date : Sunday February 13

: Sunday February 13 Time : Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET; kickoff at 6:00 p.m. ET

: Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET; kickoff at 6:00 p.m. ET TV, live stream: NBC, watch live on Peacock

Divisional Round

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 4:30 p.m ET

4:30 p.m ET TV channel: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, January 16

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC, Peacock

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.