How many NFL teams have never won or appeared in a Super Bowl?

The stage for Super Bowl LVI is set with the Cincinnati Bengals ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

For some teams, playing on the big stage is familiar territory. But for others, the chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy is rare. Of the 28 franchises that have played in a Super Bowl, 20 have actually won the game and only four won the championship at least five times.

Despite the dominance of some teams at the top of the league, others are still searching for their first Super Bowl berth.

Which NFL team has the fewest Super Bowl appearances in NFL history?

Four NFL franchises have never played in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The Browns advanced to their first playoffs since 2002 last season, but lost in the divisional round. Their overall playoff record is 17-21.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 7-7 all-time record in the playoffs and their last postseason appearance came in 2017. The Detroit Lions advanced to the playoffs in 2016 and have a 7-13 overall record in the postseason. The Texans have the fewest postseason appearances of any team in the NFL with 10 and they are 4-6 in those matchups.

Five franchises have just one Super Bowl appearance: the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets. The Saints played for the Super Bowl most recently in the 2009-10 season, while the Jets have not competed for the Lombardi Trophy since the 1968-69 season.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without a win at 0-4. The Bills famously lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93.

Below is the complete breakdown of the Super Bowl appearances of all NFL teams since the inception of the game in the 1966 season.