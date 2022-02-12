Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Friday, February 11th Olympic Highlights:

Baumgartner & Jacobellis win gold in Olympic debut of Mixed Team Snowboard Cross:

"I was proud to be able to show everyone what I was worth."@nickbaumgartner and @LindsJacobellis react to winning a historic Olympic gold medal in mixed team snowboard cross. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/JgWNct5Fc9 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Gold Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis (USA) Silver Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli (Italy) Bronze Eliot Grondin and Faye Gulini (Canada)

U.S. men’s hockey team defeats Canada 4-2 in the Preliminary Round

The last time the men’s team defeated Canada at the Olympics was in 2010–12 years ago!

Gao Tingyu wins China’s first long track gold in the men’s 500m

Gao Tingyu claimed China’s first long track gold and set an Olympic record of 34.34.

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m Gold Gao Tingyu (China) Silver Cha Min-Kyu (South Korea) Bronze Wataru Morishige (Japan)

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.