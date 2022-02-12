The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Friday, February 11th Olympic Highlights:
- Jacobellis grabs gold No. 2 with Baumgartner in mixed team snowboard cross
- U.S. men take down Canada at Olympics for first time in 12 years
- Gao Tingyu wins China’s first long track gold, Japan sets team pursuit record
Baumgartner & Jacobellis win gold in Olympic debut of Mixed Team Snowboard Cross:
|Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross
|Gold
|Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis (USA)
|Silver
|Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli (Italy)
|Bronze
|Eliot Grondin and Faye Gulini (Canada)
U.S. men’s hockey team defeats Canada 4-2 in the Preliminary Round
The last time the men’s team defeated Canada at the Olympics was in 2010–12 years ago!
Gao Tingyu wins China’s first long track gold in the men’s 500m
Gao Tingyu claimed China’s first long track gold and set an Olympic record of 34.34.
|Speed Skating – Men’s 500m
|Gold
|Gao Tingyu (China)
|Silver
|Cha Min-Kyu (South Korea)
|Bronze
|Wataru Morishige (Japan)
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
